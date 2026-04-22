Etihad Rail passenger services: Train routes, travel time, stations and launch details

UAE

Everything you need to know about the UAE’s national railway, including Abu Dhabi–Dubai travel time, station locations and onboard features.

With an estimated train speed of 200km/h, train travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take 57 minutes, according to Etihad Rail, while the duration of travel from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah is expected to take 105 minutes. Picture credit: Etihad Rail

Imagine being able to visit all seven emirates in comfort and style, without the stress of driving a car.

In a matter of months, Etihad Rail is set to launch its passenger service, making travel between the emirates fast, sustainable, and convenient.

Here’s all you need to know about this transformative project:

What is Etihad Rail?

Launched in 2009 and established under Federal Law No. 2, Etihad Rail manages the development, construction and operation of the UAE’s national freight and passenger railway network. It is funded by the Federal Government of the UAE and the Government of Abu Dhabi.

The railway’s key infrastructure – tracks, tunnels and bridges – has already been completed; the route spans 900km, from Ghuweifat on the border of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, to Fujairah on the east coast. The railway connects all seven emirates together, as well as the UAE to its neighbouring GCC countries.

The project is going full steam ahead, with passenger services set to launch this year. Etihad Rail is expected to carry over 60 million tonnes of freight and 36.5 million passengers by 2030.

How is the project going?

In 2021, the UAE government announced the launch of the UAE Railways Programme, an integrated strategy for the railway sector in the UAE. The Programme is part of ‘Projects of the 50’, a series of developmental and economic projects that help accelerate UAE’s development and attract talented individuals and investors from around the world.

The massive UAE Railways Programme project is being completed in phases.

Phase 1: Freight rail

Freight services have been operational since 2016, with freight trains travelling a 264km route, transporting granulated sulfur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais, in Abu Dhabi. According to Dubai Media Office, Etihad Rail has transported more than 30 million tonnes of granulated sulphur (the equivalent of around 2.8 million truck trips).

Phase 2: Rail passenger services

Construction of the railway network pushed ahead, despite COVID-19, and in 2023, the 900km rail network, linking 11 cities and towns across all seven emirates, was completed. Passenger services will begin this year, bringing fast, eco-friendly and convenient train travel to millions around the UAE.

Phase 3: Integrated transportation service

In the final phase, an innovation centre is going to be built, to ensure the integration of smart transportation solutions. A network of light rail is also expected, to connect the rail passenger systems to key locations, and facilitate transportation within cities. Connection to a proposed pan-GCC rail network, linking the UAE to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, is in the works.

All about Etihad Rail’s passenger services

The UAE’s first-ever national passenger railway network is set to launch this year, with the first trains operating between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and connecting to Fujairah. Other routes and stations will roll out progressively in 2026.

Passenger stations

Etihad Rail has confirmed 11 passenger station locations across all seven emirates, ahead of its passenger service launch. Services will be introduced in phases, in line with expansion requirements and future growth.

Here are the confirmed passenger station locations:

Al Dhaid, Sharjah

Al Dhannah, Abu Dhabi

Al Faya, Abu Dhabi

Al Hilal, Fujairah

Al Sila, Abu Dhabi

Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi

Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Madinat Zayed, Abu Dhabi

Mezairaa, Abu Dhabi

Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi

University City, Sharjah

Travel time

With an estimated train speed of 200km/h, train travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take 57 minutes, according to Etihad Rail, while the duration of travel from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah is expected to take 105 minutes.

Commute times will reduce by 30 to 40 per cent, compared to other modes of transport.

A separate high-speed rail line between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is also under construction; its trains are expected to achieve speeds of up to 350km/h, cutting down travel time to just 30 minutes.

Run by Etihad Rail, these high-speed trains will stop at six stations: Reem Island, Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and Zayed Airport in Abu Dhabi, as well as Al Maktoum Airport and Jaddaf in Dubai.

Passenger trains: Facilities and amenities

Built to exacting international standards, with state-of-the-art technology, Etihad Rail’s passenger trains are expected to be a class apart. Each train will accommodate up to 400 passengers, and run up to a maximum speed of 200km/h. Etihad Rail’s website states they will have a distinctly Emirati identity, and will provide a comfortable, seamless experience.

Passengers will have dedicated spaces for work or relaxation, allowing them the flexibility to choose how they want to spend their train journey.

According to Etihad Rail, the trains have been designed for the modern age, featuring safe, ergonomic seating, contemporary interior designs, full Wi-Fi coverage, and individual power outlets at every seat.

Schedule and ticket prices

Timetables and tickets have not yet been announced. However, services are expected to operate on a precise and regular schedule. There will be a range of seating options to choose from, including first class, business class and economy.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Etihad Rail have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate the ticket booking and fare payment with the nol system, allowing seamless connections between different modes of public transport. So, if you have a nol card, it will be accepted on Etihad Rail.

Luxury service

That’s not all Eithad Rail is offering. If you’re looking for a luxurious travel experience, the UAE is making it a reality through its national rail network.

Italian luxury hospitality company Arsenale and Etihad Rail signed an agreement in 2023 to provide travellers with a luxury rail cruise experience – one of the first of its kind in the world. Passengers will be able to discover beautiful sights across the UAE and, in the future, the GCC.

The train is expected to feature 15 luxury coaches. It will journey through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah, all the way to Oman, passing through the Liwa Desert, and bringing a range of scenic dune views, mountain vistas and seascapes to passenger windows.

The production, craftsmanship and quality of the train’s interior design and onboard services will be rooted in Italian know-how, and the train will be completely refurbished in specialised factories based in Puglia and Sicily, in the south of Italy.