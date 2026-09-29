UAE

Etihad Rail starts passenger train trial runs from Abu Dhabi to Dubai’s Al Yalayis Station ahead of the UAE passenger rail launch on 30 September 2026, with Dubai Metro integration and daily journeys announced

DUBAI: Etihad Rail has begun trial operations of its passenger train ahead of the official launch of passenger rail services tomorrow, 30th September 2026, as part of efforts to enhance readiness, improve the efficiency of the transport system and provide safe, reliable and integrated mobility options across the UAE.

The trial route runs from Abu Dhabi Station to Mohamed bin Zayed City Station and then to Al Yalayis Station in Dubai, enhancing connectivity between the emirates and supporting smooth passenger movement between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The trial operations aim to test the readiness of the stations, trains and journey route, assess the passenger experience, ease of travel and integration with other transport networks, and evaluate various operational procedures before the official service begins.

Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial and Support at Etihad Rail Mobility, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Abu Dhabi-Al Yalayis Station route in Dubai represents an important addition to the national transport system.

She said Al Yalayis is the third railway station to open in Dubai and was completed in record time and ahead of schedule in preparation for the official launch of the national railway network.

Almansoori said the service follows the launch of the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route on 30th June, while the Dubai connection will begin tomorrow with 10 daily journeys from Abu Dhabi to Dubai and six journeys from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah.

She stressed the importance of Al Yalayis Station in Dubai, which is directly connected to the Dubai Metro network through an approximately 400-metre pedestrian bridge, enabling passengers to reach Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and then use the Red Line to travel to destinations across Dubai.

Almansoori said Etihad Rail stations provide an integrated range of transport options, including car parks, taxis, buses and private transport operators, helping passengers travel from their point of origin to their final destination in the shortest possible time.

She explained that the passenger rail service takes into account the needs of different segments of society, including People of Determination, senior citizens, families, students, employees, visitors and tourists, by providing a travel experience characterised by comfort, safety, ease of movement and reduced journey times.

The integration of Etihad Rail stations with Dubai’s transport network, including the connection to Dubai Metro, is of strategic importance in providing passengers with multiple mobility options and facilitating access to destinations across the emirate.