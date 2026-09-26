EU highlights expanding UAE partnership in trade, AI, climate, security

UAE

The relationship has evolved from diplomatic ties into a broad and enduring economic, political and security partnership

The statement added that Europe and the UAE are opening a new chapter in their partnership. Picture credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The European Union said that, from the UAE’s early days, Europe and the UAE have forged a partnership shaped by geographical proximity, strengthened by growing economic ties, and guided by a shared commitment to prosperity, security and long-term stability.



This came in a statement published by the Delegation of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates, part of the European External Action Service (EEAS), under the title "With the United Arab Emirates, consistently.”



The statement reviewed the development of the EU-UAE relations, noting that as the UAE grew and transformed, so did its relationship with the EU, evolving from diplomatic ties into a broad and enduring economic, political and security partnership.



The statement added that Europe and the UAE are opening a new chapter in their partnership: one anchored in the EU’s role as the first investment partner and UAE’s second trade partner, and broadened by close cooperation on climate, artificial intelligence, technology and security, alongside vibrant people-to-people ties, including dozens of European schools and university partnerships across the UAE.



Building on the solid foundations of EU-UAE cooperation at COP28, the EU and the UAE are continuing to work together to seize opportunities in the green economy and artificial intelligence, strengthen connectivity between Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and harness their shared technology and expertise.



As the war brought new security pressures to the region, the EU stood with the UAE, supporting the country’s resilience and working together to safeguard stability in the UAE and the wider region, the statement noted.



"True partnership is measured not only by the moments we celebrate, but by our ability to stand together when stability is tested,” the statement concluded.