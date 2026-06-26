False missile alert: Technical malfunction in early warning system resulted in incorrect alert

UAE

A technical malfunction in the UAE emergency early warning system resulted in sending out a false missile alert

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) confirmed that a technical malfunction in the emergency early warning system occurred Friday evening, which resulted in sending out a false missile alert to UAE residents.

The Authority added on its account on the "X" platform: "The competent teams started the treatment procedures immediately after the malfunction was detected, in accordance with the approved plans to ensure the continuity of services and reduce any potential impacts on users."

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the competent authorities apologised for this unintentional technical malfunction.

The Authority extended its sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of the community for their understanding and cooperation, and for their commitment to abide by official directives and obtain information from the approved channels, reflecting a high societal awareness and responsibility in dealing with such cases.

In its statement, the Authority pointed out that the concerned authorities emphasise the importance of avoiding the circulation of any information that is not issued by official sources and following up updates through the approved channels in order to maintain the accuracy of information and support the efforts of the readiness and response teams.