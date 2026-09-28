First look: Hamdan bin Mohammed reveals Etihad Rail ticket as he boards inaugural passenger journey

UAE

The ticket showed his seat details on the inaugural journey of Etihad Rail, between Abu Dhabi and Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan said that Etihad Rail's Dubai Station will serve as a new gateway linking Dubai with the UAE capital and the rest of the country. Picture credit: faz3/Snapchat

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, posted a picture of his Etihad Rail ticket on his official Snapchat account.

The ticket showed his seat details on the inaugural journey of Etihad Rail, between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan said that Etihad Rail's Dubai Station will serve as a new gateway linking Dubai with the UAE capital and the rest of the country, enhancing connectivity, supporting urban and economic growth, and reinforcing the emirate's position as a global hub for business, tourism and investment.