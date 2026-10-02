Flydubai CEO: A full official investigation of flight FZ1073 is currently underway

UAE

Ghaith Al Ghaith confirmed a security incident in the cockpit prompted the September 30 diversion to Saudi Arabia — operations to Tel Aviv remain suspended pending investigation

Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the courageous captain who took command, our crew officers who secured the aircraft and landed it safely, and the entire flight crew." File photograph

Dubai: Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith stated in a statement issued today, Friday, that a full official investigation is currently underway into a safety incident that occurred in the cockpit of a Dubai-bound flight to Tel Aviv before it was diverted to Saudi Arabia on September 30.

Here is his full statement:

"On September 30, flydubai flight FZ 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia following a security incident in the cockpit.

We are pleased that all 172 passengers and crew members on board the flight are safe, including the captain, who returned to the UAE after receiving the necessary medical assessment. We continue to provide all possible support to those affected.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the courageous captain who took command, our crew officers who secured the aircraft and landed it safely, and the entire flight crew. I also want to thank all the passengers on board who assisted our crew during this difficult situation.

On behalf of flydubai, I extend my sincere thanks to the Saudi Arabian authorities for their swift and professional response during these exceptional circumstances. We also thank the authorities and all relevant bodies in the UAE for their support to our passengers and crew during their safe return home.

At the request of the relevant authorities, we have temporarily suspended our operations to Tel Aviv until further notice. Our teams are working around the clock to support affected passengers and help them reach their final destinations.

I know there are many questions about what happened on flight FZ1073. There is a full official investigation by the competent authorities and with the full support of flydubai. It is important that we let this process uncover the facts.

We are extremely grateful for the safety of everyone on board flight FZ1073, and for the continued support from our customers, employees and industry partners.

Safety will always and forever remain our top priority.”