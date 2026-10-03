UAE

flydubai says the FZ1073 incident remains under investigation, pledges full cooperation and close coordination with government agencies and regulatory bodies

The spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing and the airline is in close contact with the relevant government agencies and regulatory bodies. (File photograph)

flydubai said the circumstances surrounding the FZ1073 incident remain under investigation and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the investigation and maintaining close communication with the relevant government agencies and regulatory bodies.

A flydubai spokesperson said:

“We know there are many questions at this stage; however, the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. Therefore, we cannot comment further beyond the statements already published. We reaffirm our full commitment to supporting the ongoing investigation, and we are in close contact with the relevant government agencies and regulatory bodies.”

The carrier said the investigation remains ongoing and that it is in close contact with the relevant government agencies and regulatory bodies. It added that it could not comment further at this stage beyond its published statements.