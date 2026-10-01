flydubai suspends all flights to and from Israel following FZ1073 cockpit incident

flydubai suspends all flights to and from Israel following F...

UAE

The airline announced the temporary suspension in coordination with relevant authorities while investigations continue. Affected passengers are being offered alternative travel options

flydubai said the temporary suspension was to allow the relevant authorities to continue their investigation and verify all the facts and circumstances related to the incident. File photograph

Dubai: Following the incident on flight FZ1073 yesterday, flydubai announced the temporary suspension of its flights to and from Israel, in coordination with the relevant authorities, until ongoing investigations are completed.

The carrier, in a statement attributed to a spokesperson, said the temporary suspension was to allow the relevant authorities to continue their investigation and verify all the facts and circumstances related to the incident.

flydubai confirmed that the safety of its passengers, crew members and operations remains its top priority, noting its full commitment to supporting the ongoing investigation and maintaining the highest standards of safety and security in all its operations across its network of destinations.

It added that it continues to coordinate closely with government agencies, regulatory bodies and airport operators, and will review the decision to suspend flights as more information becomes available.

The airline apologised to passengers whose travel plans were affected by the suspension, and confirmed that it is working to provide the necessary support and arrange alternative travel options where possible.