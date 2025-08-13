FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Anne Slack, Political Counsellor at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, along with several other embassy officials.

The meeting reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations and the deep-rooted strategic partnership between the UAE and the US, which spans more than five decades.

Both sides noted the rapid development of cooperation in various sectors, including economy, investment, energy, defence, and security, in line with the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of both friendly nations, and serving their mutual interests.

Discussions also covered the latest political developments in the region and globally, as well as joint efforts by the two countries to advance development, peace, and stability at the regional and international levels.

The two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation by activating parliamentary diplomacy to build bridges of understanding and foster diplomatic dialogue between peoples. This, in turn, strengthens effective partnerships with influential regional and international actors, contributing to political efforts aimed at achieving global security and stability.