French president macron thanking Emiraties in Arabic: You Can Rely on France.. We Stand by Your Side

French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed France’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, expressing support for the UAE amid the region’s latest security developments.

In a message posted on his official Instagram account, Macron addressed Emiratis, saying: “Our dear Emirati friends, your messages have touched us deeply. You can rely on France, as a trusted partner and a loyal friend, to stand by your side.”

In official statements, France also reiterated its condemnation of the Iranian attacks, underscoring its full solidarity with the UAE and its support for the measures being taken to safeguard the country’s security and stability.

Macron’s message comes amid a wider wave of international solidarity with the UAE following the Iranian strikes that targeted its territory, as countries around the world voiced support for the Emirates, condemned the attacks, and affirmed their backing for the UAE’s security and sovereignty.