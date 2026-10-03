From a Dh3,000 car sold on Snapchat to 300 cars a month: The Emirati entrepreneur behind Dibo

UAE

Known simply as 'Dibo', the Dubai content creator turned a single live video into a world-first drive-through car sales concept, all while supporting a paralysed son and losing his father in the same Bangkok hospital

Dubai: From a single car he photographed and sold from his Dubai home to a business that now handles around 300 cars a month, Emirati entrepreneur and content creator, known as ‘Dibo’, has embarked on a unique journey in the automotive trade, making passion and credibility his cornerstones.

From a humble beginning with a car wash business worth no more than Dh25,000, to sales ventures starting with cars valued at less than Dh3,000, culminating in the innovative ‘drive-through’ car sales concept, his success story has been forged. He has made transparency in showcasing cars and direct interaction with the public an integral part of his professional identity.

Throughout this journey, the project's expansion was intertwined with difficult personal and human experiences for Dibo, most notably the injury of his son, Maid, and his ongoing three-and-a-half-year treatment journey between Germany and Bangkok, as well as the loss of his father while his son was receiving treatment. Amidst life's challenges and the demands of his work, Dibo continued to build his project, driven by a conviction he constantly reiterates: credibility is more important than profit, and the love of people is the true capital.

Dibo’s project proved that genuine passion and credibility are the most important capital in the world of business and trade, after he started from a simple and spontaneous business idea in the field of cars, to creating an unprecedented concept, through the drive-through service.

Everyone's friend

At the beginning of his interview, Dibo preferred to focus on his personal life, far removed from the limelight and the glare of fame and social media, saying: "I consider myself a brother to everyone. This is my constant and favourite phrase, because before entering the world of business and social media, I had a wide following among my school friends, my neighbourhood friends, and Al Wasl Club, to which I consider myself a loyal son, all the way to my friends from my marine engineering studies in Britain."

He added: "Of course, I thank God for the talent He gave me to deal with all segments of society with great flexibility. My treatment and respect never change under any circumstances, and I believe this is the secret to people's love and appreciation for me."

Credibility before profit

From a humble beginning with a car wash business worth no more than Dh25,000, to sales ventures starting with cars valued at less than Dh3,000, culminating in the innovative ‘drive-through’ car sales concept, his success story has been forged. Picture credit: Supplied

Returning to the details of his beginnings in the world of car trading, Dibo confirmed that it was pure chance that led him to this field, saying: “It started with my experience of selling a car to a woman from in front of my house in Dubai via the Snapchat application, and people loved the way I presented the car, especially my credibility, spontaneity, and filming the cars live and directly without any pretence.”

Debo paused, recalling several memorable moments, saying, “I welcome all budgets for my project, and I’m not ashamed to offer even the simplest and cheapest cars. I remember once selling a car for 3,000 dirhams. I filmed it in my usual presentation style, and the seller was inundated with calls. Another time, I offered a Land Rover Defender for 100,000 dirhams, even though its market price was 180,000 dirhams. I could have bought it and sold it for a huge profit, but I preferred that my audience benefit from it. On one occasion, I succeeded in selling a car that had been in a flood accident within an hour. I explained all its defects transparently, and we were flooded with offers from people wanting to buy it.”

Investment complex

With the development of the Dibo project and the significant efforts dedicated to its advancement, the Emirati entrepreneur conceived the idea of ​​establishing the fully integrated Dibo Investment Complex. He elaborated on his concept, saying, “I believe I’ve come up with an ‘out-of-the-box’ idea, offering a quick solution for the public: a drive-through car sales experience. Customers bring their cars, choose the package that suits them, and pay the fees on-site. They can then relax and enjoy a cup of coffee in a comfortable, air-conditioned lounge while their cars are photographed and showcased live across our various platforms.”

He added, “We are proud to introduce this innovative concept, which originated exclusively in the UAE and is unique in the world. We are also delighted to dedicate a special place in our project to people of determination, providing them with free lifetime services. Furthermore, senior Emirati citizens and residents receive a discount of up to 50% on our services.”

Trials that sharpen resolve

Behind his ever-present smile, which draws people to him, Dibo hides a poignant human story and a series of difficult trials, which he speaks about with candour. He says, “Life has taught me lessons and presented me with situations that sharpened my resolve and strengthened my determination, but it has never broken me, not even in the most tragic way. My son, Maid, suffered a devastating accident that left him completely paralysed and with memory loss. For the past three and a half years, he has been undergoing a long treatment journey between Germany and Bangkok. His mother has also played a significant and pivotal role in his care.”

He added, “Last year, I went through the most difficult human and emotional test I have ever faced. My son was receiving treatment in one of Bangkok’s hospital rooms, while my father lay in the opposite room before passing away. This heartbreaking scene of a man torn between the grief of losing his son and the sorrow of losing his father forced me to take a two-month break from work.”

Unlimited support

Dibo hasn't forgotten the tremendous support he received at the beginning of his career, emphasising, "When I started displaying cars in front of my house, it led to a surge in customers and eventually blocked the street. The Department of Economic Development and the police summoned me, and instead of issuing a ticket for obstructing public roads, they offered me guidance and advice. This experience was one of the most impactful and motivating moments I've had." He continued, "I started my first car wash business with just 25,000 dirhams, thanks to the support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund for SME Development. I continued pursuing my dream, striving for even greater achievements and ambitions, with the goal of making this Emirati project a global success, always prioritising customer satisfaction and maintaining a high standard of integrity."

In numbers

The success of the ‘Dibo experience’ is not limited to innovation in the display method only, but extends to the language of exceptional numbers that reflect the flexibility of his project and his superior ability as a professional salesman to attract all segments of society, saying: “The first car I sold was a Nissan Patrol model 2016, followed by a Chevrolet Corvette,” and he continued: “On a monthly basis, I sell approximately 300 cars today, while in return I display more than 1,000 cars.”

Regarding the unique experiences and striking comparisons that Dibo presents to the public in the field, he said: “I recently sold a Nissan Altima for 3,000 dirhams, and in the same place, I sold a Rolls Royce for Dh1.1 million, through an advertisement that cost no more than Dh500. I also offered a rare Lamborghini, one of only 1,000 in the world, which had only traveled 1,000 km, for Dh2.4 million.”