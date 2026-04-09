From a student to Hamdan bin Mohammed: Thank you for making the UAE a safe and happy place

UAE

Letter from an Indian student to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed receives recognition from KHDA

During the virtual meeting with the child, Shanaya and her family, Miran explained that the message she addressed to H. H. Sheikh Hamdan carried sincere feelings that touched everyone.

By Rehab Halawaa, Emirates 24|7

Dubai: The message from a 10-year-old Indian student in Dubai, Shanaya Dalalani, received a heartfelt recognition, after her words addressed to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in which she expressed her gratitude to the UAE and her feeling of security and pride living here.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai held a virtual meeting that brought together Shanaya and her family with Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, along with a number of officials, who conveyed to the child H. H. Sheikh Hamdan’s greetings and thanks for her message.

“We were very moved by the message,” Miran said during the meeting, stressing that the child’s words carried sincere feelings that reflected the depth of her belonging to Dubai and what the emirate represents as a global model of security, tolerance and coexistence.

During the virtual meeting with the child, Shanaya and her family, Miran explained that the message she addressed to H. H. Sheikh Hamdan carried sincere feelings that touched everyone. She pointed out that what the child expressed reflected a deep awareness and sense of belonging to Dubai and the UAE. She said that the child’s confidence in the leadership, her confidence in Dubai, and her confidence in the UAE represent a great thing, stressing that these feelings embody the values of safety and reassurance that families and students enjoy in the emirate, and that Shanaya’s message carries many humanitarian and national meanings.

She added that the mere fact that a ten-year-old girl could think with such feelings and gratitude towards the place she lives reflects Dubai's success in instilling values of belonging and loyalty in its residents from various nationalities. She noted that the girl's words encapsulate the feelings of many who live in the emirate and enjoy its security, stability, and opportunities for growth and learning, making it very valuable, as it expressed a collective sense of pride and gratitude.

Addressing the child, Miran said: “Firstly, we are very pleased to meet you and your family, and let me tell you that His Highness himself sends you his greetings and thanks you for the letter.”

During the meeting, Shania spoke about the motivation behind her message, saying: “When all these events were taking place, I felt very sad and upset when I saw people so scared and upset,” noting that seeing people’s anxiety prompted her to express what she felt towards Dubai.

She added: “This made me feel that I should be grateful that I am safe, thank you.”

The girl explained her humanitarian ambition by saying: “I want to become a kind, respectful, and helpful doctor, because I want to keep everyone safe even in such circumstances,” a sentiment that was praised by the attendees during the virtual meeting.