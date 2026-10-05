From investigation to honouring the captain: How the UAE responded to the flydubai incident

From investigation to honouring the captain: How the UAE res...

UAE

From the first response and investigation to international coordination and honouring those who protected lives

As the General Civil Aviation Authority began monitoring the incident and opened an investigation, the Federal Public Prosecution also took action, with Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, ordering the formation of a specialised investigation team. File photograph used for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: UAE authorities moved on several fronts following the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073.

As the General Civil Aviation Authority began monitoring the incident and opened an investigation, the Federal Public Prosecution also took action, with Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, ordering the formation of a specialised investigation team.

The public prosecution also announced that what happened was an attempt to carry out a terrorist act, with the investigation continuing to uncover all motives and connections.

After Captain Smit Machchhar returned to the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, visited him, checked on his health and affirmed that he has the full appreciation and praise of the UAE’s leadership.