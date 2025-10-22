Fujairah Ruler Meets With Minister of Family

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, affirmed that building a strong, cohesive, and happy family is the fundamental pillar for establishing an integrated society that takes pride in its national identity, promotes positive values, and thrives in support of sustainable economic development.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed made his remarks when he received Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, at Al Rumaila Palace.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamad was briefed by the Minister on the plans, programmes, and initiatives of the Ministry of Family, which aim to support and empower Emirati families and strengthen their stability. He noted that family affairs are among the top priorities of the UAE government and its wise leadership.

He praised the efforts made to translate the government’s vision and objectives, particularly in enhancing family bonds and consolidating social cohesion, which contribute to strengthening the role of families in the nation’s development journey.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad reaffirmed the commitment of the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to supporting the social sector, especially the Emirati family, as it represents the foundation of nation-building.

For her part, Sana Suhail expressed her deep appreciation for the continuous support of the UAE’s leadership and the attention of the Ruler of Fujairah, commending his keen interest in following up on plans and programmes and his strong support for initiatives that serve family affairs.