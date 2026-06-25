Gargash: New geopolitical realities cannot be imposed on the Gulf countries as a result of treacherous aggression

UAE

Dr. Anwar Gargash warns that treacherous aggression cannot impose new geopolitical realities on Gulf countries, cautioning against a fait accompli in the Strait of Hormuz that fuels future conflict and instability

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, stressed that new geopolitical realities cannot be imposed on the Arab Gulf countries as a result of treacherous aggression against them.

In a post on his account on the X platform, His Excellency said: "It is not possible to consecrate new geopolitical realities on the Arab Gulf countries as a result of treacherous aggression against them. The imposition of a fait accompli in the womb of aggression does not establish stability, but rather sows new seeds of disharmony and conflict in the future. This is precisely what applies to the Strait of Hormuz."