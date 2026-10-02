UAE

Dr Anwar Gargash praises flydubai Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for courage and professionalism during a serious terrorist incident, urging vigilance against extremism and conspiracy theories

His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE, affirmed that flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar deserves all the appreciation for embodying courage, responsibility, professionalism and moral integrity in the face of a serious terrorist act and a potential disaster.

His Excellency said in a post on his X account: “The Indian pilot at flydubai, Smit Machchhar, deserves every bit of appreciation, for he embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero.”

His Excellency added: “Far from simplistic reductions of what happened or the adoption and promotion of conspiracy theories, vigilance and caution remain essential in confronting the dangers of extremism and terrorism.”