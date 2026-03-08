Gargash:UAE Defensive Measures To Be Public, Not Based On Journalistic Leaks

UAE

Emirates 24/7 - Any defensive measures taken by the United Arab Emirates will be "public and clear" and will not rely on media leaks or anonymous narratives, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said on Sunday.

Gargash stated on social media platform X that the UAE is acting in self-defense following Iranian aggression that has targeted its territory, citizens, and civilian infrastructure.

"The UAE is in a state of self-defense in the face of Iranian aggression... and any defensive measures taken by the state will be public and clear," Gargash said.

He emphasized that the nation’s objective is to halt the "continuous aggression" against the UAE and Gulf Arab states, rather than being drawn into further regional escalation.