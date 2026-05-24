Gargash: UAE policies gain strong international respect at GLOBSEC Conference

UAE

Gargash highlights importance of global forums in sharing UAE’s vision and strengthening cooperation

His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash made the remarks while participating as part of an influential Emirati delegation at the GLOBSEC conference held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Dubai: His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirmed that the UAE’s policies and positions are receiving tangible appreciation and respect on the international stage.

Gargash made the remarks while participating as part of an influential Emirati delegation at the GLOBSEC conference held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

In a post on his X platform account, he said: “I participated as part of an influential Emirati presence at the GLOBSEC conference in the Czech capital, Prague, where the policies and positions of the UAE are tangibly appreciated and respected.”

He added that such intellectual gatherings serve as an important platform for communication and knowledge exchange, as well as an opportunity to explain the UAE’s vision and approach to a wide range of regional and international issues.