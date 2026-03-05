GCC-EU Joint Statement Urges Iran to Immediately Halt Attacks, Cites Right to Self-Defense

Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union have strongly condemned the unjustified Iranian attacks targeting GCC states, considering them a direct threat to regional and global security.

During an extraordinary meeting held today in Brussels to discuss the recent escalation in the Middle East, the Ministers demanded that Iran halt its attacks immediately. They pointed to the inherent right of GCC states, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, to defend themselves individually and collectively against Iranian armed attacks. The Ministers emphasized the right of GCC countries to take all necessary measures to defend their security, stability, and protect their territories, citizens, and residents, contributing to the restoration of international peace and security, while noting the UN Security Council's responsibility in maintaining them.

The GCC side was chaired by His Excellency Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and current President of the GCC Ministerial Council, with the participation of His Excellency Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, and the Foreign Ministers of member states. The European side was chaired by Her Excellency Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, with the participation of Her Excellency Dubravka Šuica and the Foreign Ministers of EU member states.

The Ministers discussed the severe damage caused by recent indiscriminate Iranian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in GCC states, including oil facilities, service utilities, and residential areas, which resulted in material damage and a direct threat to the lives and safety of civilians. They agreed to intensify joint diplomatic efforts to reach a lasting solution that prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and stops the production and proliferation of ballistic missiles, drones, and any technologies that threaten the security of the region and beyond. They also called for an end to destabilizing activities in the region and Europe, ultimately allowing the Iranian people to determine their own future, recalling that they have repeatedly urged Iran to curb its programs and refrain from horrific acts of violence against its people.

In a joint statement, the Ministers stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between the EU and the GCC, established under the 1988 Cooperation Agreement and reaffirmed during the Brussels Summit in October 2024. They renewed their firm commitment to supporting regional stability, protecting civilians, and full respect for international and humanitarian law and the principles of the UN Charter.

The European Union reaffirmed its solidarity with GCC states in the face of current threats, emphasizing the intense diplomatic efforts made by both sides before the attacks occurred, and the commitment of GCC states not to use their territories to launch attacks against Iran, while praising the constructive role of the Sultanate of Oman in upholding dialogue and diplomacy as a means to resolve the crisis and restore security.

The Ministers also stressed the importance of protecting regional airspace, maritime routes, and freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb, and ensuring the safety and security of supply chains and the stability of global energy markets. They emphasized that the security and stability of the Gulf region constitute a fundamental pillar of global economic stability and are closely linked to European and international security.

In this context, the Ministers acknowledged the importance of the EU naval defense operations "Aspides" and "Atalanta" in protecting vital waterways and reducing supply chain disruptions, encouraging enhanced coordination to support them and secure energy security and nuclear safety.

Concluding the statement, the European Union expressed its gratitude to the GCC states for their hospitality and the assistance provided to EU citizens on their territories, confirming the continuation of efforts with its member states to ensure the safe departure of its citizens in close cooperation with GCC countries.