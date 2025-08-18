GDRFA Dubai and Nabd Al Emarat partner to promote volunteering

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the “Nabd Al Emarat” Volunteer Team to strengthen the culture of volunteering and unify efforts in supporting humanitarian and community initiatives that contribute to sustainable development and quality of life, in line with Dubai’s vision to promote positive values and community engagement.

The MoU was signed on behalf of GDRFA Dubai by Major General Awad Mohammed Ghanem Saeed Al Awaim, Assistant Director General for the Human and Financial Resources Sector, and on behalf of the “Nabd Al Emarat” Volunteer Team by Dr. Khaled Nawab Al Blooshi, the team’s Chairman.

The MoU aims to enhance joint cooperation between both parties in organizing volunteer and community initiatives, exchanging knowledge and expertise to improve the efficiency of volunteer work, and expanding its positive impact on society. It also seeks to unify efforts in supporting national events and provide the necessary resources to ensure their success, while leveraging both parties’ media platforms to promote these initiatives and highlight their humanitarian message. This collaboration reflects GDRFA Dubai’s vital role in enabling community partnerships and fostering a culture of volunteering, alongside the contribution of “Nabd Al Emarat” through its expertise and skilled volunteer teams to enrich initiatives and manage them professionally, ensuring sustainability and a tangible positive impact on quality of life.

Major General Awad Al Awaim affirmed that this partnership reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to consolidating the values of social responsibility and strategic partnerships, which form a cornerstone of its institutional model. He explained that cooperation with volunteer teams creates innovative opportunities to support national initiatives and generate a positive impact that reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global city.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Nawab Al Blooshi expressed his pride in this partnership, describing it as an important step in strengthening the culture of volunteering and unifying efforts to serve the community. He emphasized that the “Nabd Al Emarat” team will continue to work closely with GDRFA Dubai to deliver impactful initiatives that embody the spirit of giving and support the UAE’s sustainable development goals.

This MoU underscores GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to reinforcing its institutional values of innovation, active partnership, and social responsibility, within a framework that places people at the heart of its priorities and builds trust across all segments of society.