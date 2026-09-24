General Civil Aviation Authority announces suspension of Iranian airlines’ flights to, from UAE

UAE

The GCAA confirmed that the decision was made in light of the US ban imposed on Iranian airlines from using airports in various countries around the world

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE. Picture credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE, effective today, Thursday, 24th September, until further notice.



The GCAA confirmed that the decision was made in light of the US ban imposed on Iranian airlines from using airports in various countries around the world.



The GCAA also stated that it will continue to keep the relevant authorities and the public informed of any developments as they arise, pending the resumption of normal air traffic between the two countries.



The General Civil Aviation Authority urged the public to obtain information exclusively from official and authorised sources.