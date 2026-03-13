General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai’s ‘bus of Goodness’ Delivers 135,000 Iftar Meals to Workers

UAE

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai renewed its ‘Bus of Goodness’ humanitarian initiative during the Holy Month in collaboration with Beit Al Khair Society and Dubai Charity Association as part of its sustained commitment to promoting social solidarity and strengthening the values of community responsibility.

Reflecting the Ramadan spirit of generosity and compassion that characterises the UAE community, the initiative comes in appreciation of the vital role played by the workforce in supporting Dubai’s development journey. Teams of employees and volunteers from the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai distribute Iftar meals across areas of the emirate housing notably high proportions of the worker community, including Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Dubai Investment Park (DIP), and Muhaisnah.

So far this year, the initiative has successfully distributed 135,000 Iftar meals to workers across different locations in Dubai as part of efforts to reach as many members of the workforce as possible, spreading happiness and reinforcing the values of solidarity and community cohesion.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs, emphasised that the ‘Bus of Goodness’ initiative reflects the Directorate’s commitment to supporting the workforce and recognising their pivotal role across various sectors. He noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan represents a meaningful occasion to strengthen the values of generosity and compassion within society.

He stated: “At the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, we are committed to launching humanitarian initiatives that reflect the spirit of solidarity and social cohesion within the UAE community. Through the ‘Bus of Goodness’ initiative, we aim to support the workforce and bring happiness to their hearts in appreciation of their valuable contributions to Dubai’s ongoing development and prosperity."

Valuable addition

Abideen Taher Al Awadhi, Director General of the Beit Al Khair Society, expressed his pride in the strong and enduring partnership between the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai and the Society, stating: “The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has consistently supported our Ramadan campaigns through its renewed initiative, ‘Bus of Goodness’, which aims to provide Iftar meals to workers and passersby during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The initiative represents a valuable addition to our annual ‘Iftar Saem’ project.

“So far, the initiative has successfully distributed 135,000 Iftar meals, bringing joy to workers who are most in need of support in Dubai, while reinforcing the values of solidarity and social cohesion and strengthening the principles of social responsibility. We take great pride in this partnership, which stands at the forefront of a wide network of public and private partnerships that, together with Beit Al Khair during the Holy Month, have created a unique humanitarian model of selfless giving.

“This initiative also reflects the UAE’s deep-rooted values of generosity, hospitality, and compassion towards visitors, residents, and workers who contribute to the nation’s journey of development and prosperity, helping shape a promising and flourishing future for the country, which continues to lead the world in humanitarian giving.”

Leadership’s vision

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Charity Association, stated: “Our collaboration with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership in institutionalising the values of giving as a sustainable approach. Through this partnership, we aim to leverage our shared capabilities to ensure that humanitarian support reaches those in need with the highest levels of efficiency and dignity, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global beacon of humanitarian compassion.”

He added: “At Dubai Charity, we take pride in our partnership with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, which reflects a profound awareness of social responsibility. The Bus of Goodness initiative serves as a bridge of hope, reaffirming that humanitarian work in our emirate is the result of strong collaboration between the government and charitable sectors, with the goal of creating a tangible positive impact in the lives of beneficiaries.”

The Bus of Goodness initiative reflects the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai’s dedication to supporting humanitarian and community initiatives that strengthen cooperation and solidarity among all segments of society. It also highlights the Directorate’s commitment to working alongside charitable organisations and volunteers to promote a culture of giving and reinforce the values of compassion and generosity that define the Holy Month of Ramadan.