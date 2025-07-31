Global universities in Dubai announce transformative programmes and scholarships

From artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to game development and the creative arts, universities and higher education leaders at Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City are introducing an array of diversified programmes for the new academic year to transform emerging talent into a future-ready workforce.

The diverse programmes reaffirm the contributions of Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, to fostering a vibrant environment for students.

“The future belongs to the innovators who can imagine and create it, and education is the catalyst to cultivate such visionaries,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group. “Our ecosystems address this imperative by uniting globally renowned universities that offer curriculums designed to equip today’s students with tomorrow’s essential skills. We will accelerate such collective efforts to contribute towards Education Strategy 2033 and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, and encourage young talent to discover the academic and scholarship offerings presented by universities at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park.”

Enabling accessible education

Universities at Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City are reaffirming their commitment to making quality education accessible with a range of scholarships and grants.

Amity University Dubai is offering up to 50% scholarships and a 30% bursary to support student access to quality education. “All our programmes are now fully accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation, and we are proud to stand among the UAE’s higher education institutions,” said Dr Saif Al Seiari, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Dubai. “Our commitment for the coming year is to enhance student outcomes through deeper industry collaboration, research, and applied learning. Dubai continues to be an inspiring hub for global education, offering students not only academic excellence but also unmatched opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai has launched the Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Financial Technology and Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English, Psychology, Sociology, Filmmaking, and Mass Communication programmes. The university is offering merit-based scholarships of up to 30% and 10%, respectively, for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, in addition to an MBA scholarship of up to 15%. Students who have represented national or state teams are also eligible for a sports scholarship, offering a tuition fee waiver ranging from 5% to 50% for the first year. Dr S. Sudhindra, Academic President, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai, said: “At MAHE Dubai, our journey has always been guided by a clear purpose - to equip our students for the future, not just the present. From pioneering interdisciplinary programs in fintech and liberal arts to forging stronger industry and global collaborations, every milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and relevance. As we celebrate 25 years in the UAE, our focus remains on nurturing talent through future-ready learning and meaningful, real-world connections.”

University of Birmingham Dubai, ranked 76th in this year’s QS World University Rankings, is introducing programmes such as Bachelors of Engineering in Robotics and AI as well as master’s courses such as MSc Sustainable Innovation and Entrepreneurship, MSc Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy, MSc Sport and Exercise Medicine, and MSc Urban Analytics and AI for Planners. The university is also offering scholarships that can amount up to 30% of the tuition fee value (50% on invitation) for the September 2025 intake across all levels of study. Ben Bailey, Chief Operating Officer of University of Birmingham Dubai, said: “The University of Birmingham has contributed to shaping knowledge and society for over 125 years. Founded in 1900 as England’s first civic university, the university was built on a vision to make education accessible and transformative – values that continue to drive us today.”

The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) is offering undergraduate merit-based scholarships covering 15%, 25%, or 50% of tuition fees, and a 50% Adam Gilchrist Sports Scholarship for outstanding athletes. Postgraduate students can also apply for the Master’s Academic Scholarship with 15% or 25% tuition reductions and the 50% Adam Gilchrist Sports Award. “This year has marked a series of defining milestones for our school, from securing prestigious Dubai Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) grants in AI and sustainability to launching student-built tech solutions that are already making an impact in the industry,” said Prof. May El Barachi, Head of the School of Computer Science, UOWD. “For students, there is no better place than Dubai, a forward-looking, innovation-driven city at the forefront of digital transformation, and no better time to join UOWD, where global education meets real-world opportunity.”

Spotlight on innovation

Murdoch University Dubai is introducing a Bachelor of Information Technology in Games Design and Development – a two-to-three-year programme accredited by the Australian Computer Society. It equips students with the skills needed to design and develop games for platforms including computer and eXtended reality. Students can apply for merit scholarships of up to 40% for bachelor’s and master’s courses, 25% for diplomas, and 50% for the foundation programme.

“Dubai is a strategic gateway for innovation and opportunity, and our students benefit from a dynamic ecosystem where global education meets regional relevance,” said Mohamed Bamatrf, Executive Director of Murdoch University Dubai. “At Murdoch Dubai, we empower future leaders through Australian academic excellence and Dubai’s unmatched global connectivity.”

SAE University College Dubai is expanding its portfolio with the Bachelor of Computer Science programme as well as offering scholarships and grants of up to AED 50,000. Jan Horn, Managing Director of SAE University College Dubai, said: “This year, SAE University College Dubai celebrates 20 years of pioneering Creative Media Education in Dubai and 50 years internationally. Dubai is fast becoming a top study destination of choice with incentives such as the coveted Golden Visa for Creative professionals. The city’s booming media sector needs qualified talent, and we look forward to continuing our role as the leading creative media university in the region to support the industry with world-class media specialists.”

SP Jain School of Global Management, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Dubai campus in the 2024-25 academic year, is introducing the Master of Applied Finance and Wealth Management programme to prepare professionals for diverse careers in financial services. SP Jain’s Executive MBA is ranked 23rd in the world for the QS International Trade Rankings 2025, and the institution is demonstrating its commitment to diverse student needs with a ‘New Mothers’ scholarship. Nitish Jain, President of SP Jain School of Global Management, said: “With world-class international universities in a safe environment and infrastructure that supports the growth of the AI sector, Dubai is an incredible destination for students.”

Dubai International Academic City, the address of academic excellence in the region and Dubai Knowledge Park, the region’s leading hub for lifelong learning, are part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Science Park, and Dubai Industrial City.