Global Village Brings Families Together For Ramadan in Season 30

Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, invites guests to experience the spirit of the Holy Month with the introduction of Ramadan in Season 30.

Embracing the values of togetherness, reflection and shared memories, the destination will transform into a vibrant evening hub daily throughout Ramadan, 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM from Sunday to Wednesday and until 2:00 AM from Thursday to Saturday, where families and friends can come together to enjoy authentic culture, cuisine, and entertainment in an open-air setting.

Introducing Multaqa Global Village: a relaxed gathering space for Ramadan nights

At the heart of this season’s Ramadan offerings is Multaqa Global Village, a free-to-access, tent-style seating experience designed to encourage connection and socialising. Inspired by traditional majlis gatherings, the space features festoon lighting, comfortable seating and a warm, inviting atmosphere, offering guests a designated area to unwind, share conversations and enjoy time together during iftar, suhoor or late-night visits.

Located at in the area in front of the Main Stage, Multaqa Global Village invites guests to get their food from the destination’s diverse kiosks, and rent traditional games from the on-site team, creating a relaxed and interactive Ramadan experience for all ages.

Live Ramadan entertainment on the Main Stage

Throughout the Holy Month, Global Village will host a curated programme of Ramadan-themed entertainment on the Main Stage. Guests can enjoy soulful live performances, including Orchestra, Oud, Nay, Harp, Violin and the traditional Tannoura show, thoughtfully selected to complement the ambiance and cultural significance of the introspective period.

Adding to the excitement, Akher Kalam show hosted by Maitha Mohammed will start from 18 February to 18 March, at 11:00PM, on the Main Stage. Also, Al Mandoos Live Game Show hosted by Abdulla Esmaeel will take place on the Main Stage at 9:30 PM across three consecutive weekends, starting from the first weekend of Ramadan on Friday, 20 February, offering an engaging and interactive experience for visiting families. In celebration of the Holy Month, the destination will also present a beautiful drone show on Friday, 20 February, at 9:30 PM, lighting up the night sky with a stunning display.

A destination adorned for the Holy Month

In celebration of Ramadan, Global Village will be beautifully decorated with traditional themed elements across the park. From glowing lanterns and crescents to warm ambient lighting and photo-worthy installations, every corner of the destination reflects the spirit of the season, creating memorable moments for guests to capture and share with loved ones.

A world of flavours for iftar and suhoor

Guests visiting during Ramadan can enjoy a rich culinary journey with offerings from around the world through 250 dining options across the Restaurant Plaza, kiosks, streets, stalls in the pavilions and cafes. Whether breaking their fast, enjoying suhoor or indulging in light bites throughout the evening, Global Village’s wide range of cuisines caters to every taste.

Ramadan shopping across cultures

With 30 cultural pavilions representing over 90 cultures, Global Village offers a unique Ramadan shopping experience. Guests can explore a variety of themed products including décor, clothing, gifts, household items, traditional sweets and food essentials: making it a one-stop destination for Eid preparations throughout the Holy Month.

An active way to explore Ramadan

Encouraging wellness alongside celebration, the Ramadan Step Challenge returns this season. Available exclusively through the Global Village mobile app, the challenge invites guests to track their steps while exploring the park. Guests who complete 10,000 steps in a single visit will be eligible for exciting rewards, adding an interactive element to their Ramadan experience.

As a key destination during the Holy Month, Global Village continues to celebrate the essence of Ramadan by bringing cultures together through its diverse offering of dining and shopping options, experiences, and entertainment. Season 30 invites guests to enjoy meaningful evenings in a more wonderful world, where community, tradition and togetherness take centre stage.