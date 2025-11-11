Global Village Marks UAE's 54th Union Day With Celebrations

Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, is set to welcome guests for a vibrant celebration of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad from 27 November to 3 December 2025. Held under the theme “United,” this year’s celebration will honour the UAE’s spirit of unity and strong cultural bonds as Global Village transforms into a dazzling destination of colour, culture, and creativity, bringing guests a series of exciting activations, performances, and experiences that pay tribute to the nation’s proud heritage.

Iconic Eid Al Etihad decorations will transform every corner of Global Village while the radiant colours of the UAE flag will illuminate the gates, landmarks and streets, creating a delightful visual experience for all. Alongside this, ten impressive cultural installations representing Emirati traditions will be showcased across the park, offering not-to-miss photo opportunities for families and friends alike.

From 1 to 3 December at 9:00PM, guests can look forward to spectacular fireworks displays that will light up the night sky in the colours of the UAE flag. Adding a modern twist to the celebrations, exclusive UAE themed drone shows will also take place on 1 & 2 December.

The Main Stage will come alive with an extraordinary theatrical dance operetta titled “From the Desert to the Stars,” performed twice daily from 1 to 3 December. This powerful production celebrates the 54th Eid Al Etihad of the UAE, reflecting what this union truly means to every member of the diverse society, through a blend of emotional and visually artistic storytelling. Complementing the main performance, traditional Yola and Harbiya shows will take place throughout the park and the main stage, showcasing the country’s rich cultural rhythms. Adding to the excitement, Khaleeji artist Khalid Mohammed will perform live on the Main Stage on 1 December at 9 PM.

Shopping at Global Village remains a highlight of the celebrations. Guests can discover a wide selection of Emirati and Union Day products at the Emirates Pavilion, the 971 Community Pavilion, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works Pavilion. These pavilions shine during Eid Al Etihad with offerings from productive Emirati families. The Heritage Village, affiliated with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, will also feature unique shopping goods and display of authentic Emirati handcrafts goods and cultural displays.

Food lovers can explore a world of flavours across the park, including traditional Emirati delicacies such as Luqaimat, Ragag bread, and other beloved dishes that celebrate the UAE’s culinary heritage.

Global Village continues its tradition of honouring the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad by celebrating the nation’s spirit of unity, strong national bonds, and dedication to creating exceptional experiences for all guests. As the UAE’s favourite family destination, Global Village remains committed to delivering an unparalleled journey to ‘A More Wonderful World’.