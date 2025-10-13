Global Village to Feature 30th Anniversary Logo on Dubai Visas and Stamps

In a symbolic joint initiative that reflects Dubai’s spirit of cultural openness and human diversity, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in collaboration with Global Village, announced the placement of the Global Village Season 30 logo on all visas issued from the Emirate of Dubai, along with the introduction of a special entry stamp bearing the same logo for travelers arriving in the UAE. The initiative celebrates the 30th anniversary of this iconic cultural and entertainment destination. In the presence of H.E. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Ms. Zeina Dagher, Senior Vice President of Operations at Dubai Holding Entertainment – Global Village, and Sara Al Muhairi, Director of Marketing and Events.

The two entities also announced that entry to Global Village will be free of charge for passport holders bearing the Global Village Season 30 stamp, for a period of ten days from the opening date on October 15. The stamp must be placed next to the entry stamp for the holder to benefit from this privilege once only.

This step embodies the spirit of institutional integration and collaboration between government entities and their partners in both the public and private sectors, underscoring Dubai’s commitment to highlighting initiatives that celebrate cultural diversity and reinforce its position as a bridge of civilizational exchange between nations. It also aims to introduce millions of travelers arriving in Dubai to this destination that brings together cultures from around the world in a single experience—one that reflects the city’s core values of openness, tolerance, and humanity.

The initiative falls within GDRFA Dubai’s ongoing efforts to support national events and projects that showcase the emirate’s progressive identity and enhance visitor experiences from the moment they arrive through its various ports, in line with the objectives of the Dubai 2033 Vision and its strategy to strengthen Dubai’s status as a vibrant global destination that seamlessly combines culture, innovation, and quality of life.