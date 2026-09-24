Hamdan bin Mohammed, alongside Maktoum bin Mohammed and Ahmed bin Mohammed, receive condolences for the death of Ahmed bin Rashid

UAE

Those offering their condolences on the third day included sheikhs, envoys and accredited diplomats representing brotherly and friendly countries, senior Armed Forces, Police and national security officers, and others

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, alongside His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, received condolences for a third day following the passing of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Zabeel Majlis in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan received condolences at Zabeel Majlis in Dubai. Picture credit: GDMO

Those offering their condolences included sheikhs, envoys and accredited diplomats representing brotherly and friendly countries, senior Armed Forces, Police and national security officers, senior officials and dignitaries, business leaders and traders, as well as citizens and residents.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Picture credit: GDMO

Members of Al Wasl Club’s Board of Directors, administrative and technical staff, and players also offered their condolences.