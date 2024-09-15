Hamdan bin Mohammed approves launch of ‘Dubai Research, Development & Innovation Grant Initiative’

- Initiative seeks to provide essential funding for a range of research projects driving significant advancements in Dubai's key economic sectors

- A key outcome of the Dubai Research and Development Program, initiative to support up to 20 research projects in the next phase

- Key focus areas include Cognitive Cities, Health and Life Sciences, and Cross-cutting Technologies in Robotics, and AI

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today approved the launch of the ‘Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Grant Initiative’. to provide essential funding for a range of research projects driving significant advancements in Dubai's key economic sectors.

The initiative is a key outcome of the Dubai Research and Development Program, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan in September 2022. Led by Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Research and Development Program aims to establish a comprehensive framework for fostering innovative RDI activities in Dubai. It outlines strategies for managing and investing in RDI projects, initiatives, and legislation, while also aiming to increase local R&D expenditure, enhance private sector engagement in funding and launch research projects.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Research and development initiatives are central to achieving Dubai’s vision for the future of its key economic sectors. We will spare no effort in supporting research projects that aim to positively impact our journey towards global leadership across all scientific fields.

“With the launch of this initiative, we aim to make Dubai amongst the most future-ready cities in the world, and the most prepared to harness scientific research to achieve impactful accomplishments,” His Highness added.

“Dubai will become a destination of choice for regional and international scientists and researchers. To achieve this goal, we must strengthen collaboration and partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as universities and research institutions,” His Highness concluded.

20 Research Projects

The ‘Dubai RDI Grant Initiative’ aims to support up to 20 research projects in the next phase. The selection process will be governed by a specific set of criteria and standards.

The initiative will focus on two RDI Priority Sectors: Cognitive Cities and Health and Life Sciences, explored through Cross-cutting Technologies in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robotics Systems.

Examples of research projects in Cognitive Cities include Smart Mobility, Traffic Management, Smart Grids, and PropTech. Health and Life Sciences will address potential topics such as Precision Medicine, Preventive Genetic Sequencing, Cell-Cultured Foods, and Crop Resilience. AI will be focused on applications such as Fintech, Natural Language Processing, and Computer Vision. Robotics Systems will focus on innovative robotic applications in key sectors such as Logistics, Construction, Aviation, and Healthcare.

To achieve the initiative’s objectives and bring the eligible projects to life, Dubai Future Foundation will work with a group of local and international partners across public and private sectors, as well as universities and research institutions.

Dubai Research and Development Program

The Dubai Research and Development Program, led by Dubai Future Foundation, aims to develop innovative, knowledge- and experience-based solutions to address the most pressing local and global challenges. The Program also seeks to support existing key economic sectors while creating new opportunities for growth.

In addition, the Program strengthens national efforts to identify the most impactful upcoming transformations and how to adapt and prepare for them. It also plays a key role in ensuring a robust infrastructure for emerging sectors, aiming to enhance the emirate’s economic agility.

For more information about ‘Dubai RDI Grant Initiative’, please visit: www.DubaiRDI.ae.

