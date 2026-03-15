Hamdan bin Mohammed approves package of strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening family’s role as foundation of society

UAE

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, today approved a package of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing citizens’ quality of life and developing an integrated social and development system aligned with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The initiatives were approved during the first 2026 meeting of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. These included the second phase of the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’, which aims to support the growth and stability of Emirati families in Dubai; the third phase of the Community Neighbourhood Councils Project, which seeks to deepen social bonds in local residential areas; the Vibrant Dubai initiative aimed at improving the health and fitness levels of Dubai Government employees; and the ‘Barzat Dubai’ project, which provides community spaces for interaction and engagement among neighbourhood residents.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that enhancing the quality of life of citizens and Emirati families is a strategic priority in Dubai’s development journey, noting that the family is the foundation of society’s prosperity and sustainable progress. Investing in its stability and empowerment, he said, delivers lasting impact for future generations and reinforces the values that define Dubai’s community.

“Today, during the meeting of the Higher Committee, we launched a package of strategic initiatives, including the second phase of the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’, continuing a comprehensive effort to empower the Emirati family and strengthen its stability. This stems from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who firmly believes that Dubai’s strength begins with the strength of its families, and that empowering families is the foundation for preparing generations capable of sustaining achievement and reinforcing Dubai’s global stature,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added, “We also approved the Dubai Family-Friendly Strategy to build an integrated ecosystem that supports families at every stage of life, enhances stability, and raises quality of life. In addition, we launched the ‘Vibrant Dubai’ initiative to promote health and fitness among Dubai Government employees and expanded the Community Neighbourhood Councils Project to strengthen cohesion and engagement across residential communities.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan approved the formation of a subcommittee under the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to oversee initiatives and projects under the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Programme. The programme’s second phase includes a series of initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing the stability of Emirati families. The Dubai Weddings Programme has organised 1,077 weddings to date, accounting for 43.5% of citizens’ weddings in Dubai, representing a 44% increase.

The Vibrant Dubai initiative, a health and fitness programme for Dubai Government employees, is designed to enhance quality of life and workplace well-being. It has three key features: medical screenings, physical fitness assessments, and psychological readiness.

As part of the second phase of the Community Neighbourhood Councils Project, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan approved the opening of four new councils in Nad Al Sheba, Al Awir, Al Warqa, and Al Barsha South. He also approved the third phase of the project, which will see five additional councils established in Nad Al Hamar, Jumeirah, Ghadeer Al Tair, Al Twar, and Lehbab. The AED160 million project is set to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further approved the opening of the second branch of Thukher Club at the Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej, building on the success of the first branch at Al Safa Park. Meanwhile, the newly launched ‘Barzat Dubai’ project introduces a novel model for neighbourhood councils within residential communities to strengthen social cohesion and communication among residents. The Community Development Authority and Dubai Municipality have been tasked with implementing the initiative in coordination with relevant entities and exploring its expansion across the emirate.