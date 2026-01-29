Hamdan bin Mohammed Approves Three New Projects Under Dubai 10X Initiative

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, today approved the launch of three new projects under the Dubai 10X Initiative, which aims to place Dubai ten years ahead of other cities by adopting future-focused government models.

Developed as part of the initiative’s third phase, the projects aim to reshape key sectors including mobility, health and travel through government collaboration, innovation and service delivery.

The newly approved initiatives include the 20 Minute City, led by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), the Disease Early Detection System, led by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and the City Terminal Project, led by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP).

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the Dubai 10X Initiative has driven an exponential leap in Dubai’s government operations, embedding a culture of innovation and collaboration among government leaders and employees and encouraging a shift from traditional practices to comprehensive innovation in developing and executing government projects.

His Highness said: “Accelerating government performance is central to our future vision. We will continue to empower government entities to pioneer bold, high-impact projects that redefine excellence in public service.”

His Highness praised the efforts of the government teams participating in the third phase of the Dubai 10X Initiative, commending their outstanding efforts, commitment to collaboration, the exchange of expertise and successful experiences, and their belief in the importance of government innovation in advancing Dubai’s future vision.

His Highness added: “The Government of Dubai is among the world’s most future ready governments. We have set high standards of excellence in government work, and we will continue our journey of progress without pause. Our success depends on our unwavering commitment to determination, ambition, creativity and innovation.”

The projects were launched in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; and His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The three projects were selected from a pool of 79 ideas developed by over 120 employees representing 33 government entities in Dubai. Some of the proposals involved collaboration among as many as 11 entities. They were evaluated based on their impact potential, implementation timelines, cross-government integration, and quality-of-life outcomes for residents.

Project Overviews

20-Minute City – Led by RTA

The urban mobility initiative was launched to ensure that residents can access 80% of essential services within 20 minutes through walking, cycling and sustainable transport. Launched in partnership with Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police, the pilot project is set to improve road safety, increase shaded green areas and introduce flexible mobility corridors. Implementation began in Al Barsha 2.

Disease Early Detection System – Led by DHA

Focusing on proactive, predictive healthcare, the project enables early diagnosis and improved care outcomes while reducing treatment costs. The pilot phase targets diabetes, which currently costs Dubai an estimated AED2.78 billion annually. The initiative spans multiple hospitals and health centres, including Canadian Specialist Hospital, Aster Clinics, King’s College Hospital London, Medcare Hospital and HMS Mirdif Hospital.

City Terminal Project – Led by DAEP

Designed to improve travel efficiency and passenger experience, the project enables travellers to complete check-in procedures at locations across Dubai before being transported directly to airport departure halls via secure vehicles. This approach will reduce airport congestion and streamline travel operations. The project is developed in collaboration with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Police, Emirates, Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, and e& Group.

Launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai 10X Initiative continues to pioneer high-impact government models that support Dubai’s leadership in innovation and future-ready governance.