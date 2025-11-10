Hamdan bin Mohammed Arrives in Baku for Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ Celebrations

On behalf of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, arrived today morning in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, leading a high-level delegation to participate in Azerbaijan’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations.

Upon his arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, His Highness and the accompanying delegation were welcomed by His Excellency Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, along with a number of senior officials.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, His Excellency Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; His Excellency Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; His Excellency Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and His Excellency Muhammad Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev, along with their congratulations to the government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion.

Sheikh Hamdan commended Azerbaijan’s remarkable progress and forward-looking development agenda, noting that the steady expansion of UAE-Azerbaijan relations would create further opportunities to advance sustainable and inclusive growth in both countries.

His Highness highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and the UAE’s commitment to expanding partnerships that promote stability and prosperity. He noted that cooperation was growing across key sectors such as trade, culture, technology, and renewable energy, creating new opportunities for sustainable growth.