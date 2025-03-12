Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Iftar banquet hosted by the sons of the late Ahmed bin Sulayem

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, attended today (Wednesday) an Iftar banquet hosted in honor of His Highness by the sons of the late Ahmed bin Sulayem at the family’s residence in Dubai.



His Highness exchanged Ramadan greetings, wishing the attendees health and well-being, and praying to Allah for continued blessings, prosperity, and goodness for the UAE, its leadership, people, and residents.

Sheikh Hamdan engaged in conversations with the attendees about the virtues of the holy month of Ramadan, particularly the great eagerness to do good deeds, increase generosity, and the traditional social customs, especially the practices of visiting, maintaining family ties, and fostering communication, all of which the people of the UAE cherish during every occasion.



The Iftar banquet was attended by His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and the Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; His Excellency Mohammed bin Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsport Organization, President of the International Automobile Federation; and businessman Khalid Ahmed bin Sulayem.

