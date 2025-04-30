Hamdan bin Mohammed attends workshop by RTA titled ‘Connecting Bridges’

- Workshop brings together participants from 50 government and private-sector entities, including property developers

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended a workshop organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) titled ‘Connecting Bridges’.

Bringing together participants from 50 government and private-sector entities—including property developers, senior officials, heads of government departments, international consultants, global experts, and engineers—the workshop served as a platform to strengthen engagement between the RTA and its partners on road infrastructure and mobility services, which are key enablers of economic growth and foundational to Dubai’s integrated urban development.

Upon his arrival at the workshop, held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, His Highness was received by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority. His Highness was briefed on the workshop’s objectives, which focused on enhancing collaboration between the public and private sectors—particularly real estate developers—to support Dubai’s integrated development agenda and advance the leadership’s vision of making Dubai the world’s best city to live in.

The workshop featured presentations on RTA’s master plan for developing the road and public transport networks. It also included discussions on innovative solutions to address traffic density challenges, to facilitate smoother mobility for residents and visitors, while enhancing well-being and ensuring a high quality of life.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer highlighted that the continued development of road and transport infrastructure remains a strategic priority, backed by the steadfast support of Dubai’s leadership. He noted that this commitment stems from a firm belief in infrastructure as a fundamental driver of economic growth and urban advancement, with more than AED150 billion invested in the sector by the Government of Dubai over the past 19 years.

Traffic Density

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer outlined the main factors contributing to traffic density across Dubai’s road network, citing the emirate’s rapid urban growth compared to other global cities. Over the past decade, Dubai’s population has grown at an average annual rate of over 6%, significantly outpacing the global average of 1.1%. By 2040, the city’s daytime population is expected to reach eight million. At the same time, tourist numbers rose to more than 18 million in 2024, marking a 9% increase from the previous year.

Vehicle ownership in Dubai has also increased significantly, with the number of registered vehicles reaching 2.5 million in 2024. This figure represents half of all vehicles registered across the UAE. Additional factors contributing to traffic density include diverse driving behaviours shaped by the city’s multicultural population, limited trip planning, and a general lack of awareness around peak travel hours. These elements collectively place added pressure on key traffic corridors.

Despite this substantial rise in traffic volumes, Dubai continues to outperform several global cities, including Singapore, London, Sydney, and Montreal, in average travel time, according to annual traffic analysis reports by TomTom.

Sustainable Solutions

Al Tayer emphasised that tackling rising traffic density requires a focus on sustainable, long-term solutions. Key among these is improving traffic flow efficiency by 20% to 30%. Several measures have already been implemented, including flexible working hours, remote work policies, dynamic road and parking tariffs, and broader restrictions on heavy vehicle movement. The introduction of dynamic road tolling, for example, has reduced traffic volumes on Sheikh Zayed Road by 9%.

He noted that the RTA is working within a comprehensive framework to keep pace with Dubai’s rapid growth. Over the next three years, the Authority will deliver more than 30 strategic road and transport projects, with a total investment exceeding AED 40 billion. This includes the Dubai Metro Blue Line, which will serve nine key districts expected to accommodate around one million residents by 2040. The line is projected to reduce traffic density in those areas by up to 20%. Additional corridor enhancements are also planned to support mobility for a population projected to reach eight million by 2040.

To further boost efficiency across the transport and infrastructure ecosystem, the Government of Dubai has supported the commercial transformation of key services. This effort led to the establishment of four companies—Salik, Dubai Taxi, Parkin, and Mada Media—with a combined market valuation of AED70 billion.

Joint Action

Al Tayer stated that addressing traffic and mobility challenges requires stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, along with better alignment of plans across all government and non-government entities. He stressed the need to prioritise integrated urban planning and ensure the equitable distribution of service facilities, noting that urban planning remains one of the most effective tools for resolving mobility challenges due to its cross-sectoral scope.

He also highlighted the importance of implementing supportive policies in a coordinated manner, such as flexible working hours, remote work, staggered school schedules, and distance learning. Improving the integration of new development areas with Dubai’s existing road and public transport networks is equally essential to achieving seamless connectivity. Al Tayer further emphasised that expanding the use of big data and artificial intelligence will be key to better understanding and responding to community needs.

Panel Discussion

During the workshop His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the city’s economic and tourism success has long been underpinned by world-class infrastructure, with the RTA ensuring seamless mobility across the city and supporting its position as the world’s best place to visit, live, and work in”.

He added: “Our participation in the RTA infrastructure workshop reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the visitor and resident experience. It provided a valuable platform to align on future priorities and ensure that our collective efforts continue to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

“We thank the RTA for its leadership and look forward to continued collaboration to deliver the connectivity, innovation and excellence that define Dubai’s global appeal”.

Proactive Coordination

His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised the need for strategic coordination between government entities and developers to support Dubai’s sustainable growth while maintaining infrastructure efficiency. “Dubai Municipality is the key authority in determining land use and selecting areas that align with the city’s vision and future requirements. In recent years, however, there has been a significant shift, with developers taking a more prominent role in shaping the urban landscape and accelerating growth at an unprecedented pace,” he said.

Bin Ghalita added: "Real estate developments and the property boom have been instrumental in driving government entities to deliver top-tier services with enhanced efficiency. Numerous road projects have been implemented due to proactive coordination between agencies, particularly the RTA, Dubai Municipality, and other partners. This collaboration has resulted in strengthened connectivity, improved mobility, and enhanced service levels across these developmental zones."

His Excellency further said: “The Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 serves as a reference framework for ensuring sustainable growth by enhancing the integration of projects and establishing infrastructure capable of accommodating future expansion. This development requires continued coordination to lead urban planning in a manner that maximises the benefits of real estate growth for the community. Additionally, cooperation among the relevant authorities goes beyond the execution of current projects and extends to preparing the city for the future through smart mobility planning.”

Cultural Diversity

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “The UAE’s rich cultural diversity offers a powerful platform to engage meaningfully with communities. It reflects the spirit of Emirati society, built on the values of coexistence, inclusion, and creativity, and connects more than 200 nationalities who live and work together in harmony.”

Her Excellency emphasised the importance of delivering clear and consistent media messages, describing it as a shared responsibility. “This effort should extend beyond the Government of Dubai Media Office to include various public and private sector entities, as well as media organisations,” she said. “These institutions play a vital role in communicating these messages across multiple languages and platforms, particularly through digital media, which continues to grow in importance given its reach across different age groups.”

Concluding, Al Marri said: “Dubai’s multicultural fabric is a defining strength that reflects its openness and spirit of collaboration. This diversity not only enriches the city’s social landscape but also fuels creativity, ambition, and progress across all sectors.”

Land Use

Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, expressed her appreciation to the Roads and Transport Authority for providing a platform to represent the perspectives of students, parents, and education providers. She said: “This collaboration aims to improve the quality of life for students and teachers, ensure safe school environments, and address the daily needs of learners and families across educational institutions in residential communities throughout the emirate.”

Her Excellency highlighted the need to review how land is allocated across the city, particularly to ensure that residential areas are closely aligned with families’ educational needs—such as access to preferred school curricula, a range of school options, and tuition levels. She noted that traffic congestion typically eases during school holidays but returns sharply at the start of each academic year.

She concluded: “We look forward to a future where students can walk to school or use sustainable, individual mobility options, reducing reliance on cars.”

Smart Solutions

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), said: “We deeply appreciate and value the ongoing efforts of the RTA in developing world-class urban infrastructure in Dubai, living up to the key objectives of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040. By uniting stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to raise awareness, foster open dialogue, address challenges, and deliver smart, technology-driven solutions, the RTA plays a key role in shaping the future of mobility in Dubai and its expanding communities.”

He further added: “The DIFC remains committed to strengthening its partnership with the RTA, as the Authority continues to improve traffic flow and expand road networks to ensure a seamless and safe mobility experience for all residents and visitors, helping position Dubai as the preferred destination for both work and living.”

Amit Kaushal, Group CEO of Dubai Holding, commented: “As a master developer of landmark communities and iconic destinations across Dubai, this workshop with key stakeholders helps advance strategic national priorities, including Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, ensuring sustainable urban environments for generations to come. Our ongoing partnership with the RTA exemplifies our shared commitment to proactively developing future-ready infrastructure that enhances the experience of our citizens, residents and visitors. As Dubai continues its remarkable growth trajectory, we remain dedicated to this strategic collaboration and to delivering innovative solutions that support our leadership's visionary aspiration for Dubai as the world's premier global city."

Three Peak Periods

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “Dubai’s rapid growth calls for transport solutions that match its scale and ambition. At Dubai Airports, seamless surface access is essential to delivering smooth and efficient journeys for millions of travellers. As airports serve as transition points between surface transport—by road or rail—and air travel, integrated solutions built on strong partnerships are vital.

“Our close collaboration with the RTA, particularly in the development of high-capacity public transport and efforts to reduce pressure on key corridors like Airport Road, is not just operationally important—it is fundamental to the city’s future. As we move into the next phase of airport expansion, aligning aviation with urban mobility strategies will be critical to maintaining Dubai’s global leadership.”

Affordable Housing

Rashed Mohamed, Chief Real Estate Officer at Wasl Group, highlighted the importance of developing affordable housing in locations that are closer to where people work, helping to reduce long commutes and ease traffic congestion. “Dubai offers substantial incentives to ensure suitable housing options for diverse segments of society. Real estate developers, when undertaking any project, carefully assess land prices, construction costs, and the potential return on investment. We aim to integrate new companies into the real estate development sector, embrace cutting-edge technologies, and implement innovative construction standards that lower building costs while reinforcing Dubai’s appeal to global investors in the real estate development market.”

Balancing Supply and Demand

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO of Careem, said that the RTA has played a pivotal role in empowering companies like Careem to operate with high efficiency, thanks to its advanced infrastructure and regulatory support. “Although transport services may appear straightforward, they are supported by complex technological operations aimed at enhancing efficiency and alleviating congestion, such as proactive booking assignments."

He added: “One of our key achievements is the introduction of 'peak-time pricing' to ensure a balanced supply and demand. We are committed to making transport services more affordable, thereby reducing reliance on private cars. In the delivery sector, we are focused on regulating the growth of bike usage and optimising pick-up and drop-off points, ensuring smooth operations without adversely affecting the city.”

Joint Efforts

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, CEO of Emaar Properties, said: “Our participation in the ‘Connecting Bridges’ workshop reflects our strong commitment to fostering collaboration between government, semi-government, and private sector entities. This integrated approach is key to advancing Dubai’s strategic vision and long-term goals. The exchange of ideas and expertise across sectors is essential to achieving excellence and delivering services that meet community needs. Emaar is proud to contribute to these important conversations, which are helping shape a more prosperous future for Dubai.”

Six Key Themes

The workshop focused on six key themes: reducing trip frequency and duration, expanding access to emerging transport modes, deploying intelligent and proactive road systems, raising public awareness around congestion and expectation management, and encouraging joint planning and development initiatives.

The workshop featured interactive panel discussions with the participation of CEOs, international consultants, industry experts, and engineers. These sessions highlighted RTA’s ongoing efforts and strategic plans to enhance road and transport infrastructure, with the goal of improving traffic flow and offering diverse, convenient mobility options for residents and visitors alike.

Participants also reviewed recently implemented policies, including flexible working hours, remote work arrangements, and dynamic pricing for roads and parking. The workshop served as a platform for public and private sector stakeholders—including developers—to exchange ideas, provide feedback, and explore collaborative projects. These efforts aim to strengthen Dubai’s mobility ecosystem, respond to the needs of its growing population, and support the city’s continued development.

