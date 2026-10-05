Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Defence Council meeting to review UAE military readiness

UAE

Meeting focuses on defence modernisation, operational efficiency and future capability development

The meeting reviewed progress on key programmes aimed at developing the UAE’s defence system and enhancing efficiency and readiness in line with the Ministry of Defence’s strategic objectives.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, chaired the third Defence Council meeting of 2026.

The meeting reviewed progress on key programmes aimed at developing the UAE’s defence system and enhancing efficiency and readiness in line with the Ministry of Defence’s strategic objectives.

Council members discussed development and modernisation plans across various defence sectors, as well as initiatives designed to strengthen operational readiness and enhance both human and technical capabilities.

The meeting also reviewed future projects that support the Ministry of Defence’s priorities and long-term development goals.

The session was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and His Excellency Lieutenant General Staff Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, along with senior officers of the UAE Armed Forces.

According to the Government of Dubai Media Office, the discussions focused on advancing defence capabilities and maintaining a high level of operational preparedness in support of the UAE’s strategic defence priorities.