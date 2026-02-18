Hamdan bin Mohammed Convenes Dubai's Top Officials to Review Government Performance

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai attended the second edition of Dubai Camp 2026, the annual strategic forum which brings together leaders of the Government of Dubai, including directors general and senior officials. The Camp seeks to further strengthen government performance and innovation, and align efforts around clear priorities in line with the Dubai Social Agenda and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to position the emirate as the best city in the world to live and work.

His Highness said that the goal for the upcoming phase is to be the best globally across all sectors and to match or surpass benchmarks realised over past decades. His Highness directed government entities to intensify efforts, accelerate the implementation of strategic priorities, and deliver tangible results within defined timeframes, strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness and consolidating its position as a global hub for shaping the future.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that Dubai’s global leadership depends on reviewing priorities, refining policies, and driving strategic initiatives that accelerate progress and ensure sustainable growth.

His Highness also noted that the next phase of Dubai’s development requires an innovative mindset across government entities, where each achievement serves as a stepping stone to greater progress. He said this approach will support meaningful advances in economic and social development and reinforce the emirate’s standing in global indicators, reflecting the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, which focuses on anticipating challenges and turning them into opportunities to enhance competitiveness.

His Highness highlighted Dubai Camp as a key platform to review priorities, strengthen collaboration, and explore future opportunities. He emphasised that success is measured by the trust placed in Dubai by its people and the world, a trust that must be preserved through proactive governance, flexible legislation, and a business environment that attracts talent, innovators, and those seeking to build their future.

He added that investing in people and their capabilities remains Dubai’s top priority. With their trust and belief in the leadership’s vision, His Highness said, progress will continue, accelerating the achievement of Dubai’s social and economic agendas D33. He called on government entities to work together to deliver results that enhance residents’ quality of life, enrich visitor experiences, support business stability, and contribute to overall happiness.

Dubai Camp Discussions

Dubai Camp featured in-depth discussions across strategic sectors, focusing on enhancing government readiness, flexible and innovative work models, accelerated decision-making, and linking policies to measurable outcomes. Sessions emphasised institutional integration, unified service platforms, and agile governance.

Key discussions highlighted sustainable urban infrastructure, smart transport, clean energy, integrated communities, and the role of data and technology in city management. Participants also explored elevating government services through simplified procedures, digital solutions, and AI, alongside advancing healthcare innovation, public-private partnerships, and preventive medicine to enhance quality of life.

Discussions also highlighted citizens’ well-being as a strategic priority, focusing on economic and social empowerment, sustainable investment, and a technology and innovation ecosystem that fosters knowledge, attracts talent, and strengthens Dubai’s status as a global innovation hub.

The Camp was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; along with a number senior government officials.