Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Longevity Authority's strategy and budget

UAE

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai's development model places people's health, wellbeing and quality of life at the heart of its priorities

In a post on X,His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said the strategy marks a new phase in Dubai's ambition to shape the future of health and become a global centre for healthy longevity.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved the strategy and operating budget of the Dubai Longevity Authority (DLA) following the inaugural board meeting of the Authority, which operates under His Highness's presidency.

The approvals represent the next phase in the Dubai Longevity Authority's development, moving it from establishment to implementation as the world's first dedicated regulator for the Longevity, Wellness and Advanced Health (LWAH) sector, advancing a sector defined not by how long people live, but by how long they live in good health.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: "Dubai's development model places people's health, wellbeing and quality of life at the heart of its priorities. Guided by this vision, the Dubai Longevity Authority's strategy sets a clear path towards establishing Dubai as a leading global hub for longevity, wellness and advanced health. We aim to create an ecosystem that brings together innovation, talent, investment and regulation to foster new scientific discoveries and translate them into solutions that help people live longer and in better health.

"By attracting the world's brightest minds in life sciences, biotechnology and medical innovation, we are building a sector that will drive scientific progress, contribute to sustainable economic growth and reinforce Dubai's position as a global destination for the industries of the future. Every step we take, every partnership we build and every innovation we enable ultimately serves one purpose: serving humanity."

Established under Law No. (17) of 2026 and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the DLA operates under the presidency of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the chairmanship of His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, announced the approval of the Dubai Longevity Authority's strategy.

The Authority governs the full value chain, from research and clinical trials through sourcing, manufacturing and market delivery to responsible commercialisation, giving businesses the certainty to build and advance healthspan solutions for humanity at large. In doing so, it supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The inaugural board meeting brought together His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Chairman of the Board; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Director General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai, as Vice Chairman; His Excellency Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; His Excellency Eng Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation; and His Excellency Dr Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health.

The board approved the strategy and operating budget, focused on accelerating regulatory development, pilot implementation and market activation.

Since its establishment on 6 June, the Authority has fast-tracked activation steps, establishing its foundational architecture by defining its governance model and setting the direction for an activity-based licensing framework, minimum standards and enforcement mechanisms.

Central to this is the design of its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) programme, a controlled environment for selected innovators to test, learn and scale under supervision. This agile model of regulatory enablement allows the public and private sectors to advance in lockstep rather than sequentially, creating a global reference point that is progressive without being permissive.

Alongside the regulatory structure, the DLA carries a shared responsibility for enabling the wider ecosystem, spanning investment, intellectual property, talent and infrastructure. This approach enables the industry to evolve dynamically, scale sustainably and establish a global benchmark for the sector.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Chairman of the Dubai Longevity Authority, said: "Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are building a globally competitive ecosystem for the future of health from first principles, spanning the Longevity, Wellness and Advanced Health sector.

"In our first weeks since inception, we have established the DLA's governance framework and set its regulatory direction, moving at pace while taking a rigorous approach. Today's approvals from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum give us the mandate to accelerate through a phased roadmap towards licensed activity, institutional investment, and tangible gains in both healthspan and lifespan for all."

Looking ahead, the DLA will deepen its regulatory capability and advance the MVP programme, working in partnership with key government entities and relevant federal authorities. Its focus will expand to strategic partnerships, investor enablement, and globally operable frameworks for data and intellectual property, alongside the first market-facing initiatives that will begin to build public confidence in a sector designed to be trusted from the outset.