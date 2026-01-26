Hamdan bin Mohammed Expands Hewi Dubai initiative in Al Barsha and Muhaisnah

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between Dubai Municipality, the General Construction Company and Binghatti, to develop Hewi Al Barsha and Hewi Muhaisnah as part of the continued expansion of the ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative across the emirate.

The partnership supports Dubai Municipality’s efforts to strengthen community engagement, enhance quality of life, and reinforce the role of neighbourhood spaces as anchors of social connection and local identity, in line with Dubai’s broader urban and social development plans.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Hamad Ali Saif Lootah, Chairman of the General Construction Company and Abdullah Binghatti, Head of Sales at Binghatti; in the presence of senior officials from the three entities.

Through this partnership, Dubai Municipality continues to advance a collaborative development model that brings together public and private sector expertise to create new community destinations that respond to the evolving needs of residents. The Municipality also reaffirmed its openness to engaging additional investors, partners, and developers interested in contributing to the success of Hewi Dubai at future locations across the emirate.

Qualitative shift

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita said: “The new partnership with Binghatti and the General Construction Company builds on the success of the first phase of Hewi Dubai in Nad Al Sheba 4, which reintroduced the concept of the hewi as a contemporary community space rooted in Emirati identity. Our objective is to deliver a qualitative shift in the design of neighbourhood courtyards and facilities for citizens, transforming them into inclusive environments that strengthen social interaction, connectivity, and cohesion, while enhancing quality of life through thoughtful urban and architectural planning aligned with global standards and local culture.”

Revisiting tradition

Mohammed Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti, said: “We are proud to partner with Dubai Municipality and the General Construction Company in implementing the Hewi Dubai initiative, which reflects Dubai’s vision for vibrant community spaces that bring people together while preserving the spirit of the Emirati fareej in a modern context. These destinations go beyond urban design to foster social cohesion, reinforce local identity, and create environments that support healthy, connected, and sustainable lifestyles.”

Abdullah Binghatti, Head of Sales at Binghatti, who attended the signing on behalf of Mohammed Binghatti, added: “This partnership represents a valuable opportunity to contribute to the development of integrated community spaces that enhance interaction across society, support local identity, and elevate quality of life through environments designed for everyday social engagement.”

The Hewi Dubai initiative is one of Dubai Municipality’s strategic projects developed in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation. It aims to create contemporary community spaces that encourage interaction among residents and provide welcoming environments for senior citizens, children, and families to engage in outdoor and social activities.

Key elements

The initiative seeks to revive the spirit of the traditional Emirati fareej through a modern approach, developing neighbourhood spaces that promote daily social interaction and strengthen community ties. Key architectural elements include the Dajja, a semi-open space located near mosques designed for quiet gathering and reflection, and the Saha, a flexible indoor and outdoor area that supports meetings, celebrations, and community events while providing space for children to play and express themselves. Together, these elements preserve the essence of the fareej through everyday lived experiences.

Dubai Municipality continues to oversee the development of public and recreational facilities as part of its wider mandate to enhance urban liveability and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for quality of life.