Hamdan bin Mohammed Hails UAE Flag as Symbol of Unity and Progress

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said that the UAE flag, first raised by the nation’s Founding Fathers more than half a century ago, will always be a symbol of visionary leadership and the people’s shared pursuit of progress and prosperity.

On the occasion of UAE Flag Day, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed extended his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates.

The Crown Prince said the flag also represents the values of unity, loyalty, and belonging, and reflects the spirit of a people who stand behind their leadership with pride and honour. “The call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to raise the flag simultaneously across the nation reaffirms our collective commitment to the future we aspire to and to the symbol of our dreams and ambitions. Just as we inherited our values from a generation that believed unity is the path to strength and leadership, we are now passing them on to future generations as we build an even stronger and more dynamic nation,” His Highness added.

Sheikh Hamdan urged the youth of the country to carry forward the legacy of the founding fathers by advancing knowledge and innovation, reinforcing the UAE’s stature as a global model of progress and tolerance. His Highness also paid tribute to the soldiers of the UAE Armed Forces for their courage and dedication in protecting the nation: “Our Armed Forces carry the nation’s flag with the conviction that safeguarding the homeland is the noblest duty. The UAE flag will always stand for peace, prosperity and goodwill.”