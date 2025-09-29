Hamdan bin Mohammed Holds Meeting With Dubai Civil Defense Team

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with a team from Dubai Civil Defense, in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defense.

His Highness commended the team for their exceptional skill and performance in containing a recent building fire in Dubai, which they brought under control in record time using state-of-the-art firefighting equipment.

His Highness highlighted the team’s readiness, praising their professionalism and advanced training that empowers them to operate the most sophisticated equipment. He also noted the value of the team’s efforts and wished them continued success in their vital mission to protect lives and property, reinforcing Dubai’s status as the world’s safest cities.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi expressed his gratitude to His Highness for his constant support, which continues to deeply inspire all members of Dubai Civil Defense. He reaffirmed the team’s commitment to excellence, skill development and modernisation of equipment in line with the leadership’s vision to consolidate Dubai’s status as a leading global city.

Last week, Dubai Civil Defense deployed ‘Shaheen’ drones to bring a fire in a residential building in Al Barsha under control. The advanced drones, designed to tackle fires in high-rise buildings up to 200 metres tall, are equipped with a 1,200-litre tank for water and firefighting foam, providing rapid and effective aerial support.