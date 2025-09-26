Hamdan bin Mohammed Honors First Graduates of Georgetown MBA Program in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of Georgetown University’s Executive MBA programme at the DIFC Academy.

The graduation ceremony took place during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual gathering focusing on future transformation in leadership and management that strives to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, of making Dubai the world’s foremost city on every count. The Forum brought together 1,000 key government and private sector leaders in Dubai.

Marking the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “Empowering our national talent and equipping them with the knowledge and expertise needed to place them among the ranks of global influential leaders reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of investing in people as the core of our priorities. Qualified minds are the true wealth on which we rely to build a strong economy and a sustainable, innovative society. Today, we celebrate the graduation of a distinguished group of promising leaders, capable of guiding our institutions towards new horizons.”

His Highness added: “Through such programmes, we seek to prepare a new generation of executive leaders capable of fostering a knowledge-based economy, as well as enhancing Dubai’s status as a global economic hub and a destination for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

A platform for decision-makers

The Georgetown Executive MBA programme has achieved remarkable success, attracting decision-makers and CEOs from around the world. Over the programme’s span of 21 months, participants were immersed in a wide range of core subjects, enriching their knowledge in business, international affairs, public-private partnerships, business analytics, the future of work, and financial technology.

The first of its kind in the UAE, the programme aims to serve as a conducive platform for decision-makers by offering enhanced levels of specialised education. It equips participants with the expertise needed to understand the dynamics of large institutions and enables graduates to transfer their acquired skills directly into the workplace.

Founded in 1789 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Georgetown University is consistently ranked among the world’s top universities. Renowned for excellence in business and international relations, the university has produced heads of state, CEOs, and thought leaders driving economies and societies worldwide.

The Executive MBA is the only US programme of its kind offered in Dubai. Its participants are instructed by distinguished faculty from the university’s McDonough School of Business, focusing on innovation, strategy, and social impact.

Dubai’s first cohort included 53 graduates from diverse sectors and multiple nationalities, including the UAE, Egypt, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Distinguished leaders and prominent global figures who graduated from the university include His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, former US President Bill Clinton and King Felipe VI of Spain.

Globally, the programme has earned leading rankings in various respects. It was ranked 10th in the United States and 2nd worldwide in student satisfaction, and 3rd and 4th in the United States for alumni network strength and career progression, respectively.

Georgetown University ranked first worldwide in master’s and bachelor’s programmes in international relations, according to Foreign Policy magazine’s 2024 ranking. It also placed 14th in political science in the 2024 QS World University ranking by subject.