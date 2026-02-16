Hamdan bin Mohammed Honours Winners of the 6th Arab Hope Makers Initiative in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, conferred the title of Arab Hope Maker and a cash prize of AED1 million on Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi from Morocco.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan also directed that the two other finalists, Hend Alhajri from Kuwait, and Abderrahmane Rais from Morocco, also be honoured and awarded cash prizes of AED1 million each, taking the total value of prizes awarded during the sixth edition of the Arab Hope Makers initiative to AED3 million.

Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi earned the top honours after receiving the highest number of votes during the closing ceremony of the Hope Makers initiative, held today at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, in recognition of her initiative ‘Operation Smile.’

Fouzia emerged as the ultimate winner from amongst a vast field comprising 15,800 participants. The Arab Hope Makers initiative remains the largest in the Arab world dedicated to honouring people who make a difference to the lives of others.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the eventual winners and all those who participated in the sixth edition of the initiative driven by a desire to create a lasting positive impact on their communities and the world around them. “Congratulations for possessing this energy to give and dedicate yourselves to the service of others. Congratulations for having this impactful humanitarian presence, which is shaping both the present and future of our nations,” His Highness said.

His Highness added: “Success and the pursuit of life’s great goals are not possible without hope. Every challenge we overcome and every progress we aspire to are tied to hope. Defeating the impossible starts with a single spark of hope. The story of human civilisation was also written with hope.

“The UAE remains committed to its great mission to create hope. It is our duty and our responsibility to sow the seeds of goodness, and to nurture every noble initiative aimed at uplifting humanity.”

Attending the awards ceremony were His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Fostering optimism

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), stated that the Arab Hope Makers initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to foster optimism and positivity, and champion noble initiatives that drive real change and a better future across Arab communities.

His Excellency Al Gergawi noted that this unique initiative has expanded the horizons for humanitarian work and volunteering across the Arab world by recognising selfless acts of giving and kindness undertaken without craving for the limelight. In doing so, such people also demonstrated a remarkable ability to transform ideas into ambitious projects that offer others the promise of a better life.

His Excellency said: “Over six editions that captured over 335,000 inspiring stories, the Hope Makers initiative has revealed a profound passion for humanitarian and volunteer work in Arab communities, as well as the need to sustain these efforts. This success underscores the initiative’s significance as a platform to celebrate and recognise these unsung heroes, encouraging them to continue their efforts, and inspire new generations to join this journey.”

His Excellency noted the remarkable response the initiative has received since its launch in 2017, and the growing interest it continues to generate year after year from people aspiring to win the Arab Hope Maker title.

Operation Smile

In 1999, Moroccan Hope Maker Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi established Operation Smile, a foundation dedicated to providing comprehensive, free-of-charge care for children born with cleft lips and palates, with a commitment to care extending from birth through adulthood.

The foundation currently operates three specialised medical centres in Casablanca, El Jadida, and Oujda, with a fourth facility nearing completion in Marrakech. The foundation has conducted 164 mobile medical missions across 30 cities. These intensive five-day missions would screen 100 to 150 cases and perform an average of 90 surgeries.

Since its inception and fuelled by the dedication of over 650 volunteers from across Morocco, Operation Smile has successfully performed more than 19,000 surgeries and has offered dental care services to over 120,000 individuals.

Fatima House

The inspiring journey of Kuwaiti Hope Maker Hend Alhajri began while she was volunteering as a teacher in Tanzania. Many of her students were orphans, and Hend frequently visited their homes in Zanzibar to offer support. During the rainy season, she witnessed many of these homes collapse, forcing siblings to often be separated and sent to live with different families who, struggling below the poverty line, could hardly provide even the most basic necessities.

Determined to keep such families from fragmenting, Hend took immediate action. She purchased a plot of land and built a large residence that she named ‘Fatima House.’

Six years later, Fatima House has become a haven for 47 children (20 girls and 27 boys). It provides them with more than just shelter; it offers safety, dignity, and the confidence to pursue a brighter future. Today, Hend lives in Zanzibar alongside the children, knowing each of their stories by heart and personally overseeing every detail of their daily lives.

Suroor

The name of Moroccan Hope Maker Abderrahmane Rais has become synonymous with Suroor, a humanitarian initiative dedicated to supporting widows and women in need across Morocco.

Abderrahmane, who is a content creator, journeys to remote rural villages often overlooked by traditional aid pathways. He visits local grocery stores to settle the outstanding debts of widows struggling to provide for their families. Acting as a trusted bridge for philanthropy, he collects anonymous donations and ensures they reach the most vulnerable individuals in Morocco’s furthest reaches.

Abderrahmane documents these journeys on YouTube to cultivate a culture of solidarity, while strictly protecting the recipients' dignity by never showing their faces. His debt-relief initiative has already helped over 7,000 people.

Beyond financial aid, he spearheads projects to dig wells, build homes, and sponsor Umrah trips. To date, his collective humanitarian efforts have empowered more than 20,000 beneficiaries.

Innovative approaches

The Hope Makers initiative focuses on individuals and organisations across the Arab world and globally who are driving positive change through innovative projects, programmes, campaigns, or initiatives. These endeavours should demonstrably improve lives, alleviate suffering, enhance social, economic, cultural, or educational environments, or address local community challenges. Crucially, participation must be voluntary and non-profit, without any financial gain or benefit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Hope Makers initiative first in 2017, when he posted a creative ad on his official social media accounts offering a job for the position of Hope Maker for a reward of AED1 million. The announcement was met with a staggering response, with over 65,000 submissions by individuals, volunteer groups and humanitarian and community organisations from around the Arab world, far exceeding the initiative’s original target of 20,000 submissions.

Sublime gesture

The fifth edition of the initiative drew over 26,000 nominations in a span of a month, eventually culminating in the crowning of Ahmed Zainoun from Morocco as the Arab Hope Maker. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed had at the time directed that the two other finalists be awarded AED1 million as well, expanding the total prize purse during the fifth edition to AED3 million.

Ahmed Zainoun, who received the highest number of votes during the closing ceremony, was recognised for his initiative to treat children suffering from the disorder called Xeroderma Pigmentosum, known as ‘Children of the Moon.’

The Arab Hope Makers initiative aims to highlight these unsung heroes – the men and women dedicating their time, effort, and resources to serving others, aiding those in need, and improving lives. It seeks to amplify their stories and projects through traditional and digital media, increasing their recognition within their communities and across the Arab world. Seeking to foster a culture of hope and positivity across the Arab world, it rewards generosity and giving, and highlights inspiring young role models of positive change.