Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on a unified Dubai population registry

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (50) of 2024 pertaining to the creation of a unified Dubai population registry, which seeks to provide comprehensive real-time data on Dubai’s residents.

The registry aims to centralise Dubai's population data, ensuring accuracy, comprehensiveness, and real-time updates. It supports the development of government plans, strategies, and policies and provides regular census results in line with Dubai’s digital transformation goals. Additionally, it helps improve government services and programmes while enabling future population forecasting to guide economic and social policies.

According to the resolution, the unified Dubai population registry will be established on the digital platform of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment. This Registry will be the official and sole source of population data for the emirate.

The resolution outlines the roles and responsibilities of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, including managing the population registry, and coordinating with government entities to gather necessary data. The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment is also responsible for designing, updating, and linking the registry with other records, preparing user guides, and ensuring data security in collaboration with the Dubai Cyber Security Center.

Additionally, the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment will manage access permissions, set confidentiality levels, and regularly review policies. The establishment will protect the privacy of individuals, ensure the platform meets Dubai's security standards and make the data accessible for people of determination.

The Resolution also tasks the Dubai Electronic Security Center with ensuring the security of information, communication networks, and government systems. It will work with the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment to integrate and audit the digital platform, ensuring it meets security standards. The Center will also manage additional responsibilities necessary to achieve the registry's goals as directed by the Ruler of Dubai.

The resolution mandates data providers, from both the private and government sectors, as well as any other entities specified by the Dubai Digital Authority, to supply and describe data in accordance with the Dubai Data Guide. They must adhere to approved quality standards and ensure regular updates. Data providers are required to coordinate with the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, ensure their systems meet the registry's requirements, and maintain accurate, up-to-date information. Additionally, they must comply with security policies and promptly report any breaches.

This resolution does not alter the legal protections for the personal data of Dubai residents as outlined in Law No. (26) of 2015, which regulates data publishing and exchange in Dubai, along with other relevant laws.

The Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority will issue the decisions necessary to implement this Resolution. This Resolution annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. It is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

