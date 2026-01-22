Hamdan bin Mohammed Launches the First Community Space Under ‘Hewi Dubai’ Initiative

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today attended the inauguration of ‘Hewi Nad Al Sheba’, the first community space launched under the ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative.

‘Hewi’ is an Emirati term that refers to an outdoor home space where the family or neighbours naturally gather – a place rooted in belonging, connection, and everyday social life within the traditional ‘fareej’ (neighbourhood).

Developed in collaboration between Dubai Municipality, DFF, and ‘Ferjan Dubai’, the initiative aims to create a new generation of community spaces that strengthen social bonds, encourage outdoor activity, support local families and their businesses, and bring residents of all ages together in welcoming environments.

His Highness said: “We launched the ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative to preserve the legacy of the traditional Emirati ‘fareej’ that our parents and grandparents grew up in – an environment that played a defining role in shaping their values and strengthening social cohesion. Through ‘Hewi Dubai’, we seek to connect the past with the present and the future, so that our children can experience the sense of belonging and togetherness that has long defined Emirati society.”

His Highness added: “The quality of life of Dubai’s residents will remain among our top priorities and the North Star that guides our initiatives. Through ‘Hewi Dubai’, we aim to provide open community spaces that welcome senior citizens in calm and comfortable settings, while offering children a safe recreational environment that helps shape their social and cultural awareness.”

The inauguration was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and a number of dignitaries and senior officials.

Contemporary design

‘Hewi Nad Al Sheba’ features a contemporary design that offers an open and welcoming community space, encouraging residents to come together and engage in movement, interaction, and social connection across all age groups. Its zones have been thoughtfully designed for everyday use by children, adults, and senior citizens, following a holistic approach that aims to strengthen bonds between neighbours and families and support meaningful community interaction.

The site incorporates native plants such as sidr and tamarisk trees, and makes use of locally sourced and sustainable materials including limestone, rammed earth, and sand, while minimising the use of concrete and artificial turf.

Hewi spaces

‘Hewi Nad Al Sheba’ includes a range of dedicated spaces designed to serve different community needs. ‘Al Decha’ is a calm gathering area located near the mosque, while ‘Al Saaha’ is a flexible indoor-outdoor space that enables neighbours to host meetings, celebrations, and community events. Overlooking the children’s play area, ‘Al Yalsa’ provides a comfortable seating space for parents to relax while keeping an eye on their children. The ‘Hewi’ also features a walking path that encourages reconnection with nature.

Opening activities

To mark the opening of ‘Hewi Nad Al Sheba’, a curated programme of community activities has been organised. This includes an art exhibition showcasing photographs and illustrations of prominent Emirati figures and key historical milestones, presented in collaboration with the ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative. The ‘Al Decha’ area will also feature traditional Emirati games, enabling senior citizens to share these experiences with younger generations.

The programme also includes interactive activities for children, pop-up retail and craft workshops by Nad Al Sheba residents, and a range of sports activities for all ages, with a focus on promoting health and physical wellbeing.