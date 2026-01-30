Hamdan bin Mohammed Meets Emirati Students in Kuwait

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met a group of Emirati students studying at Kuwaiti universities and institutes, along with the first generation of Emiratis who completed their education in Kuwait.

The meeting, attended by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait, took place during the UAE-Kuwait Media forum held on Wednesday at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The forum is part of the ‘UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ week, running from 29 January to 4 February 2026 across all emirates.

The forum features strategic dialogues with prominent diplomatic, cultural and sports figures, highlighting the future prospects for bilateral relations and recalling the historical, cultural and humanitarian milestones that have brought the two nations together through decades of cooperation and exchange.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan and Kuwait’s Minister of Defence engaged in friendly conversations with attendees, listening to their experiences of studying in Kuwait, as well as the impact of their educational journey in shaping their academic values, personal development, and professional capabilities.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan praised the pivotal role played by Kuwaiti educational institutions in hosting Emirati students and providing them with strong academic foundations over several decades.

His Highness said the shared educational experience served as a strong bridge to forge human and cultural connections and helped groom Emirati talents who later contributed to the UAE’s development journey.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan said: “The relationship between the UAE and Kuwait is deeply rooted in history and strengthened through cooperation focused on building people before infrastructure.”

His Highness added: “Education has long been, and remains, one of the most important pillars of this relationship, which we are proud of and keen to develop in a way that serves future generations and supports progress and prosperity in both countries.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan added that the shared history and unified vision for the future between the two nations enhances opportunities to expand cooperation in education, scientific research, and human capacity building, in line with the goals of sustainable development in both the UAE and Kuwait.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the chance to meet Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah, and reaffirmed the depth of the historical and brotherly ties that unite the two countries.

The UAE-Kuwait Media Forum serves as a comprehensive platform to showcase educational, media, cultural and sports relations between the two nations, while honouring pioneers who played a key role in building these ties since their early days.