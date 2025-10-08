Hamdan bin Mohammed Meets with CEO of Biotech Firm Colossal Biosciences

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with Ben Lamm, Co-Founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences, a US-based biotechnology and genetic engineering company, and the world’s first company dedicated to the de-extinction of animal species.

During the meeting, His Highness reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise with leading global companies across various scientific and technological fields. He also emphasised the city’s support for innovative projects and ideas that leverage cutting-edge technologies to advance science and serve humanity.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that scientific and technological progress is advancing rapidly, creating significant opportunities for the future. He highlighted that Dubai and the UAE consider the advancement of science and technology as a cornerstone for building a sustainable future that safeguards human well-being and preserves the natural environment.

His Highness was briefed on the extensive index of species de-extinction undertaken by Colossal Biosciences, the world’s first company specialised in protecting endangered species, preserving the environment and natural ecosystems, and reviving extinct species through advanced applications of biotechnology and genetic engineering.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince's Office; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; and His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The Dallas-based biotechnology and genetic engineering company works to protect endangered species and revive those that are extinct. In October 2024, the company successfully de-extincted the dire wolf, a species of wolf that died out 10,000 years ago. The company is also striving to revive the woolly mammoth, dodo, and Tasmanian tiger.