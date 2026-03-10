HAMDAN BIN MOHAMMED MEETS WITH DUBAI BUSINESS LEADERS TO REINFORCE RESILIENCE, SUSTAIN ECONOMIC MOMENTUM

UAE

WAM- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended a specially convened Dubai Majlis that brought together nearly 300 senior leaders from across Dubai’s business community to discuss strategies to reinforce Dubai’s economic resilience.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “Thanks to the vision of our wise leadership and our close partnership with the business community, Dubai continues to move forward with confidence to strengthen the resilience of its economy and reinforce its position as a global hub for trade, tourism and investment. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure sustainable economic growth and safeguard our development gains, further enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness.”

The meeting was organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism as part of the Government of Dubai’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the private sector and strengthening coordination across economic sectors to ensure sustainable growth and reinforce the emirate’s global stature.

The Majlis was attended by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

The private briefing featured detailed updates from Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Major General Abdul Nasser Al Humaidi, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, and Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline.

The meeting reviewed measures and strategies to reinforce national economic resilience and sustain economic momentum, supporting Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade, tourism and investment, and strengthening its ability to deliver sustainable growth across key sectors.

In her remarks, Reem Al Hashimy highlighted the importance of unity and cohesion, commending the confidence and stability demonstrated by the business community and wider society. She called for continued collective efforts to advance Dubai’s development and prosperity.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said, “Under the leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has built one of the world’s most resilient and future-ready economic ecosystems. Today’s meeting sends a clear message of our shared commitment to align on the next phase, ensuring Dubai continues to move forward with confidence, stability and ambition, while promoting growth in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforcing the city’s position as one of the world’s most trusted global hubs for trade, investment, tourism and innovation.”

Sir Tim Clark noted that Dubai’s aviation sector has demonstrated strong adaptability, with operations steadily ramping up again while maintaining the highest safety standards. He emphasised that global demand for travel through Dubai remains strong, reinforcing the city’s position as one of the world’s most important global aviation hubs.

The Dubai Majlis also highlighted the strength of the partnership between the government and the private sector. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance the next phase of growth, in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing Dubai’s position among the world’s leading cities for business, investment, and innovation.