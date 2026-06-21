Hamdan bin Mohammed on Father’s Day: ‘Who is like you, my father?’

UAE

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights values of ambition, service and leadership in heartfelt message

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, paid tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Father’s Day.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, paid tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Father’s Day.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said: “On Father’s Day we say: Who is like you, my father… You taught us that serving the nation is an honour, that the lesson is in action, giving and achievement, and that ambition knows no limits. Your words were lessons, your actions were a role model, and your journey was a source of inspiration for us and every Emirati. May God preserve you for us as a father, leader and teacher.”