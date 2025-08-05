Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews program to strengthen family ties and community values in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, affirmed that the leadership places the highest priority on strengthening family values and fostering social cohesion, while ensuring that all necessary resources and support are made available to build a thriving and prosperous Emirati society.

Reviewing the outcomes of the Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Family Program, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasised that Dubai’s development vision has always placed people at its very heart. Launched in September 2023 by the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai to empower Emirati families and reinforce social stability through a comprehensive set of initiatives, the programme facilitates a host of benefits including avenues for psychological and social support, financial literacy, and direct assistance in meeting housing and other expenses incurred by new couples.

His Highness applauded the success of the Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Family Program in reinforcing the foundations of social stability by supporting and empowering Emirati families through a series of integrated and high-impact initiatives. The programme aligns with the expansive vision outlined for various social empowerment programmes and their role in creating a lasting positive impact that supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33. The review of the programme is part of ongoing efforts to monitor the social empowerment agenda and ensure that various initiatives aimed at advancing those goals achieve sustainable impact in line with Dubai’s strategic vision.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan said: “The programme reflects our deep commitment to empowering our youth and supporting them in building a future that matches their aspirations. A stable family denotes a fundamental pillar in the development and progress of societies. We are committed to providing every prerequisite for young people looking to start a dignified family life – including suitable housing, financial support, enhanced employment opportunities, and expanded social care initiatives. We believe that investing in families is an investment in the nation’s future, and we will continue working to provide a wholesome environment that ensures well-being and stability for all.”

Praising participants in the programme, His Highness said: “We commend the determination of the youth who have chosen to begin their family lives based on a clear foundation of awareness and responsibility – setting a proud example for a generation that knows how to shape its future through willpower, hard work, and initiative.”

Remarkable impact

The Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Family Program has contributed to a significant increase in marriage rates among Emiratis. The Dubai Weddings initiative recorded a 218% increase in participation during 2025 compared to 2024, with the number of weddings held to date exceeding 700. Marriages facilitated through the Dubai Weddings initiative accounted for 27.7% of all marriages registered in the emirate.

The results also indicated that the largest demographic of beneficiaries consisted of men aged between 26–30 and women aged between 20–25. The programme also recorded an impressive 95% beneficiary satisfaction rate.

The programme offers extensive education and training sessions for couples as part of efforts to ensure the long-term success of marital relationships. Among notable highlights are Start it Right, a course promoting awareness of marital rights and effective approaches to foster mutual understanding; Family Financial Culture – Dubai, which focuses on sound financial planning; and How to Build Your Home, which offers guidance on smart and viable housing decisions.

Tangible solutions

The programme’s benefits extend beyond education, offering tangible solutions that meet real-life needs. It offers full coverage of wedding costs for both men and women when the ceremony is hosted in CDA-approved venues. It also facilitates priority access to ready-to-move-in housing through easy instalment payment schemes. Among other benefits are exclusive discounts on medical services, wedding essentials, jewellery, magazines, and travel. Another advantage comes in the form of a loyalty card under the Esaad programme that offers various community perks. There is also a remote work provision for newlywed female employees following maternity leave.

Leadership’s vision

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, emphasised that the Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Family Program reflects the vision of the leadership in placing family at the core of sustainable development. She noted that strengthening Emirati families is fundamental to building a cohesive and happy society.

She stated: “The programme’s achievements are a source of pride. True investment starts within the Emirati household. Seeing young families embark on a key phase of life and welcoming new members into their families under the umbrella of this initiative proves that we are creating not just statistics, but real stories of secure and thriving beginnings.

“From awareness to empowerment, and from financial to housing support, we are offering a complete ecosystem that supports families at every stage of their journey. This aligns with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and reinforces the city’s role as an ideal environment for starting a family and building a future.”

Thanking Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for her generous patronage of the initiative, Her Excellency Buhumaid said: “Dubai Weddings is more than just a scheme providing assistance – it is a gesture rooted in compassion and community spirit.

“Through this initiative, Her Highness has touched the lives of countless youths, helping them start on the path of family with confidence and clarity. This initiative brought the true essence of social responsibility to life,” she said, reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to continuously enhancing the programme through strategic partnerships, positioning it as a leading model for family empowerment and sustainable social development.