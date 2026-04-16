Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews world’s first purpose-built Air Taxi Station near Dubai International Airport

UAE

3,100-square-metre facility marks major milestone as Dubai prepares to launch commercial air taxi services by year-end

The 3,100-square-metre station features two take-off and landing pads for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, dedicated charging infrastructure, climate-controlled passenger facilities and a two-storey car park. It is designed to accommodate up to 170,000 passengers annually.

Dubai has completed the world’s first purpose-built Air Taxi station, marking a major step in the emirate’s journey to lead the future of urban mobility.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the newly completed station near Dubai International Airport (DXB). The facility is designed to serve as the main hub for air taxi operations in the city.

The 3,100-square-metre station features two take-off and landing pads for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, dedicated charging infrastructure, climate-controlled passenger facilities and a two-storey car park. It is designed to accommodate up to 170,000 passengers annually.

Sheikh Hamdan said the completion of the station reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and future-ready solutions.

Marking the first edition of World Public Transport Day on 17 April, Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global model for integrated and sustainable mobility through innovation and the seamless integration of transport modes.

“With the completion of the first Air Taxi Station, we reaffirm our commitment to shaping the future of mobility,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “Expanding transport options, from the metro and buses to smart and air mobility, remains central to building a global city that puts people first.”

He added that Dubai is committed to developing an integrated, multi-level transport ecosystem based on advanced technologies, while enhancing quality of life and improving efficiency for residents and visitors. The launch of air taxi infrastructure, he said, represents an important step in adopting new, sustainable modes of transport and strengthening the emirate’s readiness for the future.

Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks during a site visit to the station, which is the first facility of its kind globally. The project is being delivered by Skyports Infrastructure, a company specialising in advanced air mobility infrastructure.

Accompanying Sheikh Hamdan on the visit was His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. He was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure; and Anthony El‑Khoury, General Manager of Joby Aviation.

The four-storey station has been developed in line with international safety standards. Skyports Infrastructure is responsible for the design, development and operation of the station, while Joby Aviation oversees aircraft manufacturing and flight operations. Governance and integration with Dubai’s wider transport network are managed by the RTA.

Mattar Al Tayer said the completion of the station marks an important step toward the launch of air taxi services and reflects Dubai’s readiness to integrate advanced air mobility technologies. He added that the milestone aligns with the leadership’s vision to position Dubai among the world’s best cities for quality of life and future-focused mobility.

“The Air Taxi station represents a strategic addition to Dubai’s mobility ecosystem,” Al Tayer said, noting that it offers a fast and safe transport option while enhancing connectivity between key areas, business districts and tourist destinations.

He confirmed that the RTA is progressing steadily toward the commercial launch of Air Taxi services by the end of this year. Travel time from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to be around 10 minutes, compared to approximately 45 minutes by car.

The service will integrate with public transport networks, including the metro and buses, as well as individual mobility options such as electric scooters and bicycles, enabling seamless multimodal journeys and improved traffic flow across the emirate.

Anthony El‑Khoury of Joby Aviation said the completion of the station marks a major milestone toward launching operations in Dubai, while Duncan Walker of Skyports Infrastructure described the facility as a historic step in the evolution of urban transport.

The Joby Air Taxi is a fully electric aircraft with zero operational emissions and is designed to be significantly quieter than conventional helicopters. Joby previously completed the UAE’s first piloted point-to-point air taxi flight in November 2025, followed by extensive testing in high-temperature desert conditions.

The RTA has also announced plans for additional Air Taxi stations in Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, bringing the total number of planned stations to four and forming the initial network for the service.

Under an agreement with the RTA, Joby holds the exclusive right to operate Air Taxi services in Dubai for six years and is building a local workforce to support commercial operations in the emirate.