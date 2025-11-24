​Hamdan bin Mohammed Sets New Design Standard for Dubai’s Roads and Bridges

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the Architectural Identity for Dubai’s road projects, developed to enrich the architectural character of urban elements across the emirate’s integrated network of roads, corridors, and streets. The initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision to build an integrated and sustainable city that enhances the experience of both residents and visitors.

His Highness also reviewed the progress of the Trade Centre Roundabout and Al Mustaqbal Street improvement projects, which entail the construction of seven bridges and three tunnels spanning 6,500 metres, costing AED1.3 billion. Serving seven key residential and development areas — including Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Emirates Towers, Museum of the Future, and Downtown Dubai — the projects are expected to benefit over one million residents and visitors and reduce travel time by 75%.

His Highness also reviewed the Dubai Tunnels initiative, which aims to transform urban infrastructure into cultural and artistic landmarks, through collaboration with a number of local artists to design murals for several tunnels on Dubai’s roads.

Infrastructure efficiency

Upon arriving at the Trade Centre Roundabout project site, His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Al Tayer briefed His Highness on the scope of Dubai’s road and transport network, which extends over 25,000 lane-kilometres and serves more than 3.5 million vehicles daily.

Dubai has earned global recognition for the speed and efficiency of its transport infrastructure development. RTA constructs an average of 829 lane-kilometres of roads each year, more than double the global average of around 400 lane-kilometres. The cost efficiency per kilometre in constructing highways and metro lines is 1.5 to 2.5 times greater than in major cities such as Moscow, Shenzhen, and Milan.

Road and transport projects have also contributed to increases in property values of 6% to 16%. Between 2025 and 2027, RTA plans to deliver 72 new projects, including those serving key development areas, at an estimated cost of AED 35 billion.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed reviewed the progress of the Trade Centre Roundabout Improvement Project — one of Dubai’s vital interchanges linking Sheikh Zayed Road with five key arterial streets: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Majlis Street. The project has reached 40% completion and will open in stages, starting in January next year with the inauguration of two bridges serving traffic from 2nd December Street towards Al Majlis Street and Sheikh Rashid Street.

In March next year, the bridge connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street is scheduled to open, followed by two additional bridges in October 2026 serving traffic from Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer explained that the project involves constructing five bridges with a total length of 5,000 metres and converting the existing roundabout into a surface-level intersection to improve traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards 2nd December Street and from Al Mustaqbal Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road in the southbound direction.

The project will facilitate free-flowing traffic from 2nd December Street (Jumeirah and Al Satwa) towards Al Majlis Street, connecting to Al Mustaqbal Street (Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre), and from Sheikh Rashid Street towards Deira. It will also provide seamless movement through a second-level bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street. Upon completion, the project will double the junction’s capacity, cut average delays from 12 minutes to just 90 seconds, and reduce travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from six minutes to one.

Al Mustaqbal Street

His Highness was also briefed on Al Mustaqbal Street Improvement Project, which extends from its intersection with Zabeel Palace Street to Financial Centre Street. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the project, featuring bridges and tunnels with a total length of 1,500 metres, will widen the street from three to four lanes in each direction. The upgrade will boost the street’s capacity by 33%, from 6,600 to 8,800 vehicles per hour, while reducing travel time from 13 minutes to just six minutes.

The project includes the construction of three tunnels totalling 1,100 metres at the intersection of Al Mustaqbal Street and Trade Centre Street, in addition to a 400-metre two-lane bridge serving traffic from Dubai World Trade Centre towards the intersection of Zabeel Palace Street and Al Mustaqbal Street. It also entails widening Al Mustaqbal Street from its intersection with Financial Centre Street to Zabeel Palace Street over 3,500 metres, increasing the number of lanes from three to four in each direction.

The project also features free-flow connections to improve traffic movement at the intersections of Al Mustaqbal Street with both Exhibition Street and Trade Centre Street, the construction of a pedestrian bridge on Sukuk Street, and upgrades to existing junctions along the corridor.

Architectural identity

His Highness reviewed the architectural identity for Dubai’s road projects, developed to enrich the city’s visual character, enhance the quality of its urban landscape, and standardise design criteria for infrastructure and road projects across the emirate.

The strategy aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which seeks to elevate quality of life, reinforce the city’s aesthetic identity, and enhance the efficiency of the built environment through designs inspired by Dubai’s distinctive architectural heritage, presented within a modern framework that reflects the city’s evolution and global leadership.

The architectural identity establishes a comprehensive framework for infrastructure elements such as bridges, canopies, street furniture, lighting, and aesthetic components, ensuring visual and functional harmony across all projects. It also integrates sustainability and innovation principles using environmentally friendly materials and by balancing technical performance with aesthetic value.

The implementation of this architectural identity will further reinforce Dubai’s distinctive urban character and showcase its architectural landscape on the global stage — positioning the city as a model that seamlessly blends authenticity with modernity, and as a leader in unifying urban design standards for infrastructure and road projects.

Six zones

According to the strategy, Dubai has been classified into six principal zones based on land use, predominant activities, and the architectural form and façades of buildings. The aim is to establish tailored design standards for each zone to ensure visual harmony within the urban landscape and reinforce the architectural identity and distinct character of different areas across the emirate.

The classification includes residential zones, which emphasise privacy and tranquillity, featuring warm colours and materials inspired by the local environment; rural zones, which reflect a natural and agricultural character through organic materials and light earthy tones; and industrial zones, characterised by simplicity and functionality, using durable materials and neutral colours suited to the nature of activities in these areas.

Mixed-use zones combine residential and commercial functions, adopting a flexible architectural language that allows integration between public and private spaces. The fifth category encompasses historical and artistic zones, which highlight Dubai’s cultural and heritage identity through architectural details inspired by traditional design and local ornamentation. The sixth category comprises high-end attraction zones, distinguished by contemporary urban façades, modern architectural forms, and unique materials that embody the spirit of innovation and excellence defining the city.

Each area has been assigned specific materials, colours, and architectural styles to ensure visual coherence within its area while preserving the diversity that reflects the richness of Dubai’s urban identity and the variety of its architectural character.

Dubai Urban Challenge

His Highness was briefed about the results of the Dubai Urban Challenge — a global competition launched by the RTA to develop an architectural identity for Dubai’s roads through innovative designs that capture the city’s spirit while balancing functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.

The competition attracted more than 500 artists and designers from 91 countries. Entries were evaluated by a judging panel comprising leading international and local architects. The winners included Oliver Charles from the United Kingdom for his design A Thread Through Time; Mohammed Ayash from Saudi Arabia for his design Breathing Masonry; and Giulietta Debrutti from Argentina for her design Echo.

Dubai Tunnels

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness also reviewed the Dubai Tunnels initiative, which aims to enhance Dubai’s visual and urban landscape by engaging artists in shaping the city’s aesthetic identity. The initiative covers the beautification of 18 tunnels in three phases. The first phase includes three tunnels along Al Khaleej Street, Umm Suqeim Street, and Oud Metha Street; the second phase comprises five tunnels on Museum of the Future Street, Trade Centre Street, and Al Sukook Street; and the third phase features 10 tunnels along Al Wasl Street, Jumeirah Street, and Umm Suqeim Street.

The review also covered innovative technologies adopted by RTA in the design and construction of the upcoming tunnels. These include adaptive smart lighting systems that enhance the user experience while providing a safer and more engaging environment, as well as high-performance artistic wall panels resistant to humidity and heat, developed to highlight Dubai’s modern aesthetic identity. The new technologies also incorporate sustainable and more efficient materials, in line with Dubai’s vision of reimagining infrastructure as an artistic extension of the city. This approach showcases the emirate’s architectural distinction through a harmonious integration of functionality, beauty, and sustainability.